Nutrabolt Names Celebrity Trainer And Athlete Ron “Boss” Everline Chief Fitness & Business Ambassador

Austin, TX – Nutrabolt, a global leader in sports nutrition, today announces Ron “Boss” Everline as the company’s first-ever Chief Fitness and Business Ambassador. Everline will join the company’s senior leadership team where he will play an integral role in making the company’s fastest growing energy brand, C4 Energy, a true household name. His unparalleled business acumen, hustle, and ability to build strong relationships has made C4 Energy the go-to performance energy brand for fitness enthusiasts including the likes of actor, comedian, and producer Kevin Hart as well as top trainers as Kaisa Keranen.

“Boss has been a part of the Nutrabolt family for more than six years, playing an active role in shaping our brands and helping us garner credibility with the fitness community. We are thrilled to now make him an official Nutrabolt team member,” said Doss Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt. “His determination, knowledge of fitness, has been truly inspiring. I look forward to working closely with Boss in his new role to help create better consumer experiences and push the intersection of business and fitness to its limits”.

Since first joining Nutrabolt as an ambassador in 2015, Everline’s focused vision, unwavering motivation, and relentless passion for the Nutrabolt has helped accelerate substantial growth for the company’s entire portfolio including Cellucor, XTEND and C4 Energy. In his new role, Everline will focus on driving partnerships with key influencers, athletes and like-minded brands, while continuing to share the C4 Energy lifestyle fans worldwide.

“As a trainer and athlete, C4 Energyis a brand that I rely on to help me push harder, faster and smarter,” said Ron “Boss” Everline, Chief Fitness and Business Ambassador of Nutrabolt. “I’m excited to now officially be part of what I consider to be the strongest and most determined team within the sports nutrition industry today. Together, we will continue to transform the performance energy category by introducing the highest quality, science-backed products and innovations to individuals around the globe.”

In addition to his role with C4 Energy, Everline will continue to run his successful digital training company, Just Train Productions as well as work with a A-list roster of celebrities and athlete clients.

“Just within the past few months, Boss has been able to introduce C4 Energy to so many new fans through his own social media channels and his extensive network of friends, many of whom are the biggest names in Hollywood and professional sports,” said Rajaa Grar, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer.“As a marketer, the ability to have someone such as Boss part of your team is a dream come true. It does not get any more authentic than him and I’m excited that we will be able to bring C4 Energy to life in so many innovative ways this year and beyond.”

