Open Water Debuts Climate Neutral Label And Packaging Refresh

CHICAGO – When Open Water launched onto the market back in 2014, the topic of plastic pollution was only a whisper of what it is today. Now that the issue is largely mainstream, the brand is taking intentional steps to stand out in the category through its unique healthy oceans mission and new packaging.

Until 2020, the brand’s focus was largely in on-premise channels, like restaurants, hospitality, higher education, and attractions. Nicole Doucet, Open Water’s CEO explains, “While these channels are still incredibly important to us, have allowed us to grow profitably, and still have plenty of room for growth, we believe now is the time to make an aggressive push into traditional retail channels, including natural and conventional grocery, mass, and c-stores.”

To better compete in this more consumer-facing arena, the brand needed a refresh: “In grocery and convenience stores, we are no longer going to be the only water in the cooler, like we are at many of our foodservice partners. Now, it’s more important than ever to catch eyes on crowded shelves and make it clear what we stand for,” says Jess Page, co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “We know shoppers are craving more sustainable alternatives that both eliminate plastic and are carbon neutral.”

The refresh will spotlight the brand’s clean oceans mission and debut the Climate Neutral certification label for the first time ever in the water category. Last spring, Open Water became the first water brand in the world to commit to the certification, helping to cement itself as the category sustainability leader.

Open Water’s new look has already started rolling out across Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and in key retailers in the Midwest and on the east coast, and will also be available online both at drinkopenwater.com and on Amazon starting immediately.

Open Water is on a mission to fight ocean plastic pollution. The company pioneered the canned water category and offers water in 100% recyclable aluminum bottles and cans, eliminating the need for plastic bottles. Open Water is also the world’s first certified Climate Neutral water brand and donates a portion of each sale to ocean conservation projects.

Open Water’s lineup includes still and sparkling water in reclosable 16-ounce aluminum bottles and still water in 12-ounce flip-top cans.

Open Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and is a certified Women-Owned business (WBENC).

https://www.drinkopenwater.com/pages/products