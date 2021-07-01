Otter Pops Partners With Funko Pop And N3TWORK

Summer has officially arrived at Funko Pop! Blitz! The flavor-representing Otter Pops characters are stepping out of the iconic red and blue package to spread the summer fun during a brand-new limited-time in-game event, just in time to celebrate the hot July holidays – 4th of July and National Freezer Pop Day!

We all know that Otter Pops are a beloved frozen treat and pop culture icon, but did you know that they’ve captivated our hearts since 1970?! And now, some of our favorite Funko Pop! Otter Pops are coming to our screens in a whole new way.

Starting Wednesday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PT to Tuesday, July 6 at 5 p.m. PT, players will be able to hit the beach and take a trip down memory lane while collecting frozen fruit juice pieces with their best-loved Otter Pops friends, each representing their signature flavors – like Strawberry Short Kook, Alexander the Grape, Sir Isaac Lime, Poncho Punch, and Little Orphan Orange.

Players can use one of these event-specific characters to boost them during the Event and increase their chances of collecting the event-exclusive playable character – Louie-Bloo Raspberry.

Funko Pop! Blitz is the official Funko Pop! match-3 puzzle game featuring Pop! versions of lovable characters across multiple iconic franchises. Each week, Funko Pop! Blitz celebrates pop culture with a new collection of digital Funko Pops! Each character comes with their own unique Super move to blast the board and power up, earning rewards. Funko Pop! Blitz is available now on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad and on Google Play for Android devices.

