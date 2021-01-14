PEP300 Aims to Disrupt $24B Energy Category with Eco-Friendly, Affordable Package

New York — GBS, the commercial arm of InterContinental Beverage Capital (IBC) is introducing an innovative, game-changing package to the U.S. beverage market starting with the new energy brand PEP300. PEP300 is a powerful new energy shot available in a unique portable, eco-friendly, and affordable single-use pouch. The pouch is designed to capture consumer at home and on-the-go occasions across all beverage categories and compete in all channels with the likes of 5 HOUR ENERGY.

GBS was formed in 2019 to assist IBC client brands that historically did not have a voice breaking into the U.S. consumer products market.

With only 12 calories, PEP300 is a dietary supplement that contains 230mg of caffeine, vitamins B3, B6 and B12 will be available in an innovative, 2 oz (60ml), eco-friendly Pouch packed with a giant, long-lasting boost of energy providing an experience equal to the category leader.

Doug Christoph, GBS, CMO and IBC Partner offered that “PEP300 is highly portable for any occasion. Its eco-friendly pouch cools down quickly and will slip easily in your pocket, handbag, glove box or gym bag. He continued, PEP300 uses 75% less material than the conventional PET Bottle, is bio-degradable and helps to reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gases.”

Scott Weiermiller, President of GBS shared that PEP300 will initially be available in over 1,000 ARA (Atlanta Retail Association) stores and be distributed by Northeast Distributors of Athens Georgia. Weiermiller said, “PEP300 has an eye-popping price, but more importantly it is a great tasting liquid energy shot designed to help boost our customers Energy Shot Category by reaching moderate and heavy users of functional energy drinks/shots who are seeking alternatives to the high cost, inflexible, alternatives in the market today, Retailers will be able to offer a significant value to their consumers without sacrificing margin. Consumers will be able to purchase 2 PEP300 pouches for all day energy, at about the same price they would pay for one unit from the category leader”.

PEP300 will be available in three delicious flavors Mango, Mixed Berry, Lychee and is easily merchandised in-store, on shelf, on counter and by its convenient, space-saving hanger with superior location flexibility. It takes up a very small footprint and delivers a high margin. GBS’s goal is to eventually have this new pouch available across a variety of brands, flavors and channels with its own brands and with select clients. The brand will also be available on-line via Amazon and Walmart.com in January; Interested parties should contact Scott Weiermiller (contact information below) for more information about PEP300 or its pouch package.

About InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc.

IBC is a New York-based advisory firm focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC has a worldwide network of strategic industry relationships, lending institutions, consultants, recruiters, and management team resources that provide expertise, advanced industry capabilities, access to new customers, and valuable investment and commercial banking capabilities to potential clients and partner companies. GBS is IBC’s Commercialization arm dedicated to developing and commercializing new brands and packages for the retail and direct to the consumer marketplace.

For More Information:

https://www.pep300.com/