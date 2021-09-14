Prinova Expands Distribution Presence Through Acquisition Of The Ingredient House

CHICAGO — Expanding its global distribution presence, Prinova Group LLC (“Prinova”), a NAGASE Group Company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire industry expert The Ingredient House, LLC (“TIH”). TIH has a significant presence in the sweetener, polyol and specialty ingredient sectors both in the U.S. and internationally. This purchase represents another stride forward in Prinova’s long history of growth in the ingredient distribution space.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, The Ingredient House is a quality-focused supplier of ingredients to the global food and beverage industry. TIH has experienced substantial growth since its inception through strategic partnerships with global branded customers and offshore manufacturers. Key to TIH’s success is its implementation of and adherence to improved quality standards to consistently deliver the global supply chain needs of its food and beverage customers.

Headquartered Carol Stream, IL and privately owned for 40 years, Prinova was acquired by Nagase & Co., Ltd. (“Nagase”), based in Tokyo, in 2019. Since then, Prinova has experienced substantial growth in flavor manufacturing, premix manufacturing, and its flagship ingredient distribution offering. This acquisition is an opportunity for Prinova to further leverage industry relationships and integrate The Ingredient House’s unique supply chain advantages into its existing business.

Prinova President and CEO Don Thorp commented: “We are excited to welcome The Ingredient House to the Prinova Group and are eager to have their innovative commercial team plug into our broader network. The success of Prinova’s ingredient business has always been based on customer relationships, market expertise and a global presence. TIH will contribute immensely to this offering, especially in the sweetener and polyol space.”

Graham Hall, CEO at The Ingredient House, echoed Thorp’s enthusiasm, saying: “Through our 15-year history, TIH has strived to partner closely with our customers and suppliers to deliver upon our commitment to Quality, Service and Reliability. This has been the cornerstone of our growth over many years. Through an integration with Prinova, we see tremendous synergy potential through access to a much broader ingredient portfolio and manufacturing resources that will deliver significant value to our customers and our suppliers.”

ABOUT THE INGREDIENT HOUSE, LLC

Founded in 2006, The Ingredient House, LLC is a global supplier of high-quality polyols, high intensity sweeteners, and other specialty ingredients for the food & beverage industry. Utilizing a unique, solutions-oriented business model, TIH is a trusted strategic sales, marketing, and quality partner to its global ingredient manufacturing relationships and world-class customer base. TIH has earned a reputation for its ability to deliver creative solutions to supply chain challenges while offering best-in-class quality and customer service.

ABOUT PRINOVA GROUP LLC AND NAGASE & CO. LTD.

Headquartered Carol Stream, IL, Prinova has been providing high-quality ingredients, flavors, nutrient premixes, and value-added solutions to the food, beverage and nutrition industries for over 40 years. As a world-leading distributor of functional ingredients, Prinova utilizes a global network to help its customers gain the strategic advantage they need to drive their business forward. Prinova was acquired by Nagase & Co., Ltd. (“Nagase”) in 2019. Founded in 1832, Nagase offers global trading services of chemicals, plastics, electronics materials, cosmetics, and food ingredients. With more than 100 Group companies in 30 countries and regions, Nagase offers unique values to customers by combining group functions of manufacturing, processing, and R&D.

For More Information:

https://theingredienthouse.com/