Revive Sports Inc. Announces Launch Of Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery Drinks

Charleston, W.Va. — Revive Sports Inc. announced immediate availability of Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery Drinks. These 12 oz sports drinks currently come in two flavors, lightning lemon and blue bolt. Both drinks are filled with 20mg hemp extract, contain low calories, consist of zero added sugar, and are THC free. Revitalize Sports drinks are filled with all the vitamins and electrolytes to help keep consumers hydrated, as well as hemp extract that helps the body to recover from daily activities.

“Our team has spent an immense amount of time and research creating Revitalize Sports and we are so thrilled to finally bring our healthy products to market” said Mersaydes Humphrey, Co-founder & CEO at Revive Sports Inc.

About Revive Sports Inc.

Revive Sports Inc. is a diversified new age CBD and vitamin company. Revive Sports was created to produce Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery drinks, along with state-of-the-art low-cost packaging machines that manufacture vitamin gel pouches and hand sanitizer gel pouches.

The Company Story

The story began when the creator started in business when he was 19 years old. He developed a bottled water called “H30 Sport”, which was geared towards Generation X.

Fast forward a few decades down the road, and a few children later, the creator’s daughter and two sons sparked up a conversation with him about CBD and filled him in on this new age product. Together, they developed Revitalize Sports— a 20mg hemp extract, zero sugar, low calorie, 12 oz sports drink that tastes great and is THC free.

The team sent their Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery drink to multiple collegiate football players and the feedback they received was immaculate. One of the responses stated “Hey, I just had a massive leg workout yesterday and I was extremely sore, but I drank your drink and woke up today feeling great!”

Our products were made for everyone – whether you are an athlete, someone simply looking to live a healthier lifestyle, or someone who is facing pain, Revitalize Sports is here to help.

Revitalize Sports Availability

Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery Drinks are available for purchase through their company’s ecommerce website www.revitalizesports.com. Revitalize Sports will be available in various stores around the U.S. soon. Visit the company’s Instagram page to stay up to date on product information and launches – @revitalize.sports.

For More Information:

https://www.revitalizesports.com