RISE Brewing Co. Increases Texas Presence With Launch At H-E-B

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RISE Brewing Co., the organic nitro cold brew coffee and oat milk company, announced the expansion of their retail presence with their launch in H-E-B supermarket locations throughout the state of Texas. Customers can now find RISE Brewing Co.’s nitro cold brew coffee options including their Original Black in 4-pack option, Oat Milk Latte, Oat Milk Vanilla and Oat Milk Mocha on H-E-B shelves now.

“We’re incredibly excited to now be offering our award-winning Nitro Cold Brew Coffee across Texas with an amazing retail partner in H-E-B, making this our largest retail presence in Texas to date” said Harry Connolly, RISE Brewing Co. Director of Sales. “Customers in Texas can now stay fueled with RISE, which they can find in the coolers at their local H-E-B store.”

RISE Brewing Co. launched their organic nitro cold brew coffees because everything else in the market was loaded with sugar, calories or harmful chemicals. So, the team set out to create the best tasting organic products on the market, starting with their Original Black nitro cold brew. Since then, RISE Brewing Co. has expanded to offer a line of Organic Oat Milks and most recently, organic non-nitro Multi-Serve Cold Brew Coffees in 32oz tetra packs to help provide a solution for the at-home consumer in the new working environment (back in 2015, the company’s first sales were of nitro coffee kegs to NYC offices).

RISE Brewing Co.’s Original Black in 4-pack option, Oat Milk Latte, Oat Milk Vanilla Latte and Oat Milk Mocha Latte can now be found in H-E-B locations in Texas.

For media inquiries and sample requests, please contact press@risebrewingco.com.

ABOUT RISE BREWING CO.

RISE Brewing Co. brews nitro cold-brew coffee kegs and shelf-stable cans for grocery stores, convenience stores, offices, bars/restaurants, and cafes. Our flagship, award-winning Original Black coffee is organic, non-GMO, non-dairy, and 0 calories. Think a super light, refreshing stout beer meets iced coffee with a frothy head. An infusion of nitrogen gives RISE its distinctive, creamy cascade. We also have a line of organic dairy and non-dairy lattes — including our multi-award-winning Oat Milk Latte, and Oat Milk Mocha.

For More Information:

https://risebrewingco.com/