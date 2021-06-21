Rockstar Energy Drink Partners With Los Angeles Football Club

Rockstar Energy Drink has unveiled a new multi-year partnership with Los Angeles Football Club, the brand’s first major league sports series deal.

In addition to expanding the Rockstar Energy Drink reach beyond action sports into the mainstream, the new alliance will hyper-focus on the city of Los Angeles and its local communities.

With the official 2021 season now underway, Rockstar Energy Drink will activate at four home games this season, featuring a custom branded experience to immerse fans and create shareable content. The partnership will span in-store and POP promotions, custom product packaging, a dedicated digital campaign, and outreach with notable LA sports and lifestyle influencers.

“It’s an exciting time for Rockstar Energy Drink to partner with LAFC,” said Faby Torres, SVP and CMO of PepsiCo Energy. “We’re inspired by their passion and community spirit for the sport, their club, and each other, which reflects the values of Rockstar Energy Drink. We can’t wait to engage and support these local hustlers and heroes in their efforts this season and continue to expand our footprint in new areas, both in LA and beyond.”

“We are excited to partner with Rockstar Energy Drink as part of a multi-faceted relationship that will bring a new level of fan engagement to the Black & Gold community,” said LAFC Co-President and CBO Larry Freedman. “We are grateful for their support and look forward to their involvement in our community.”

In support of the announcement, Rockstar Energy Drink has created a unique content piece for the brands’ social channels with skateboarder Chris Joslin, BMX rider Chad Kerley, and FMX icon Colby Raha. The athletes, who are all legends in their respective sports, brought a unique twist to the architecture of Banc of California Stadium as they hit a series of wallrides, manual pads, and stair sets while simultaneously bringing the world of action sports to the mainstream stadium.

This latest partnership reflects Rockstar Energy Drink’s brand evolution and new direction in 2021, following its Super Bowl ad featuring Lil Baby and its partnership announcement in February with esports team 100 Thieves.

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Rockstar Energy Drink, founded in 2001, produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands.

About Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) began play in 2018 and is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. The 2019 Supporter’s Shield Champion, LAFC, is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC’s ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise, and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology, and media. LAFC is invested in the world’s game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

https://rockstarenergy.com/