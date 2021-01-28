Shimmerwood Beverages CBD Seltzer Announces Connecticut Retail Rollout

Shimmerwood Beverages today announces the U.S. launch of Shimmerwood Beverages Shimmer Seltzer, a new line of non-alcoholic, sparkling CBD beverages, currently available in Connecticut.

Shimmer Seltzer is now available to Connecticut-based consumers both online and through select retailers in New London and Middlesex Counties in three flavors: Razz Lime, Ginger Orange and Just Hemp. Edward Fiske, General Manager of F&F Distributors commented, “We have looked into a number of CBD beverages and have passed on distributing them until Shimmerwood due to their high quality taste and commitment to transparency and education on their products and the CBD industry.

“Over the last 18 months Shimmerwood Beverages has been developing nonalcoholic adult beverage CBD seltzer, flavors and packaging. We are now ready to commercialize these efforts.” said Chuck Mascari, President. “Shimmer Seltzer’s entry into this space fills an unmet need. We’re your CBD mixologists, combining handmade cocktail bitters and water soluble full spectrum hemp CBD, we believe the flavor of Shimmer Seltzer sets it apart from other isolate based CBD drinks. Our motto is Refresh and Relax as our product is meant for social engagements and when you want to chill after a long day.”

Crafted and sourced in New England, Shimmer Seltzer offers the canna-curious, and others looking for a non-alcoholic craft beverage, low calorie options when compared to traditional soda beverages. Shimmer Seltzer is available as four-packs and twelve-packs. Suggested retail price for a four-pack is $20.00. Purchases via the shimmerwood.com website of twelve-packs are priced at $50.00.

All Shimmer Seltzer cans come with a QR code to track the specific CBD lot origin. Our CBD beverages are recommended for customers 21 and older.

About Shimmerwood Beverages

Shimmerwood Beverages is a wholly owned subsidiary of Inner Mission Incorporated, a Maine based company. Shimmer Seltzer sources water soluble CBD in Maine. The company is committed to raising industry standards through full disclosure of contents, easy to identify CBD lot tracing, and clearly marked age recommendations. For more information regarding Shimmerwood Beverages™ visit shimmerwood.com or @shimmerbevs on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

