ShineWater Expands Nationwide

Michigan – ShineWater, the first and only ready-to-drink hydration beverage with 100% of the daily recommended Vitamin D in a single bottle, has rapidly expanded form its Michigan roots and is now officially available to consumers across all 50 US states through major retailers, including select 7 Elevens, Targets, QTs, Meijers, and Whole Foods locations, as well as online channels – offering trademark Sunshine in a Bottle to consumers everywhere.

Founded by an FDA physician, ShineWater was developed as a solution to combat the nationwide issue of Vitamin D deficiency, which currently affects as much as 70% of the US teen and adult population. ShineWater delivers powerful hydration without compromise, as the only ready-to-drink enhanced beverage on the market that packs 100% of your daily Vitamin D into one bottle, alongside valuable electrolytes, antioxidants, and minerals. All six of ShineWater’s unique flavor fusions, including their fan favorite Strawberry Lemon and Mixed Berry Acai varieties, have no added sugar – providing Sunshine in a Bottle® and paving a new path for people everywhere to achieve optimal health through accessing essential nutrients that power everyday life.

At the beginning of 2020, ShineWater relocated its headquarters to Bay City, Michigan, and underwent a refresh of its packaging to match the vibrant flavor inside the bottle. The results were immediate and impressive – over the last year, ShineWater has showcased explosive growth, indicative of the massive consumer demand for the unique offerings of its beverages. While many ready-to-drink beverage brands posted year-over-year sales declines in 2020, ShineWater saw a 10-fold increase in sales across the country, indicating that the brand is just scratching the surface of its potential as its distribution reaches new markets and retailers across the US.

“ShineWater was created to address the global health and wellness problem of Vitamin D deficiency and reimaging what a hydration beverage should be, with zero compromises,” says Ryan Coon, ShineWater CMO. “We create superior beverages that promote optimum health using the power of natural ingredients, zero sugar, and Vitamin D – the ultimate recipes for powerful hydration. With consumers receiving less of the Vitamin D they need in their day-to-day lives, we at ShineWater, knew that we could help provide an easy and delicious solution to a nationwide health issue. No other hydration brand does what we do, and it’s great to see that our retail partners recognize that.”

Vitamin D, known as the “sunshine vitamin,” is synthesized in the body when exposed to the sun, and is also found naturally in some foods, including egg yolks and fortified cereals, which have been declining in popularity in American diets. Additionally, while most associate Vitamin D with exposure to sunshine, the widespread increased use of sunscreens and SPF products – while vital for skin health – has reduced Vitamin D intake, since they slow the body’s synthesis of the nutrient, depriving a majority of people from receiving the optimal daily recommended amount. ShineWater offers an unparalleled and accessible solution to this issue.

As ShineWater continues its national growth, its commitment and impact on a global scale increases simultaneously. Through its ongoing partnership with OneWorld Health, ShineWater donates a portion of each bottle sold to help communities in developing countries to bring permanent, sustainable healthcare to the chronically underserved.

Flavor Lineup:

Strawberry Lemon

Mixed Berry Acai

Peach Mango

Kiwi Cucumber

Coconut Lime

Pomegranate-Grape

About ShineWater

ShineWater was able to reimagine what a hydration beverage should be, with zero compromises. They created superior beverages that promote optimum health using the power of natural ingredients, zero sugar, and Vitamin D – the ultimate powerful hydration. ShineWater provides the vitamins, electrolytes, and minerals you need without the addition of sugar or artificial ingredients. Each nutrient is carefully chosen based on nutrition science and delivered in amounts that matter. As a mission-driven organization, a portion of all ShineWater sales are donated to OneWorld Health to help treat nutrient deficiencies in families across East Africa and South America.

