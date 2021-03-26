ShineWater with Daily Dose of Vitamin D Expands to New Territories

ShineWater, the company that created “Sunshine in a Bottle” with their Vitamin D packed beverage is growing its team across the country to accommodate expanded distribution. Founding their brand on the need to address Vitamin D deficiency in the majority of Americans, the company is shining a ray of light in several new markets such as North and South Carolina, Virginia, Iowa, and Illinois. When looking in those states, consumers can find ShineWater in QuikTrip, Publix, 7-Eleven, and HyVee stores.

“ShineWater is seeing incredible growth and we are ecstatic to be welcoming these new team members,” said Rod Hildebrant, Owner of ShineWater. “By strategically hiring for regions across the country, ShineWater can now be found in over 3,000 retail locations and we are adding partners at light-speed.”

The company has added several new hires including two sales directors, a director of national accounts, and three territory managers. There are currently several additional positions open for territory brand managers. The team expansion means consumers will be seeing ShineWater in a store near them very soon. One of the primary reasons ShineWater is seeing such quick growth is because of its physician-developed formula, a clinically tested product that has proven real health value that is based on nutritional science. With a physician-created recipe, the team at ShineWater felt it was imperative to keep doctors involved as they expanded the business. Drs. Charlotte Grayson and Allen Stewart have been named official members of the ShineWater Medical Advisory Board.

“We are excited to continue working with ShineWater on formulating the best tasting + good for you beverage on the market,” said Dr. Charlotte Grayson. “Our roles are meant to continue advising the team as to how they can sell the best, vitamin-rich drink to consumers across the country.”

In addition to Vitamin D, ShineWater is packed with magnesium to protect your heart and support bone health with 40% of your daily Magnesium needs. It also contains zinc to help regulate immune function and provide positive effects on memory which helps us learn more effectively and finally, the beverages that contain 10% of your recommended daily needs of potassium can help reduce blood pressure and regulate your heart. All of this in six delicious flavors: mixed berry acai, coconut lime, kiwi cucumber peach mango, strawberry lemon, and pomegranate-grape.

If you would like to learn more about ShineWater or find it in a market near you, please visit www.shinewater.com.

ShineWater was able to reimagine what a hydration beverage should be, with zero compromises. They created superior beverages that promote optimum health using the power of natural ingredients, zero sugar, and Vitamin D – the ultimate powerful hydration. ShineWater provides the vitamins, electrolytes, and minerals you need without the addition of sugar or artificial ingredients. Each nutrient is carefully chosen based on nutrition science and delivered in amounts that matter. As a mission-driven organization, a portion of all ShineWater sales are donated to OneWorld Health to help treat nutrient deficiencies in families across East Africa and South America.

