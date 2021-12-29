Shire City Herbals Introduces Proprietary Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Shire City Herbals, maker of award-winning Fire Cider, is pleased to introduce Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Tonic to its product lineup of ACV-powered functional beverages.

The 2-Day Cleanse features apple cider vinegar, honey, ginger root, lemon, and cayenne chili pepper. It was born from customer requests to have an easy way to reset their digestive system on an intermittent basis using Shire City Herbals tonics. True to Shire City Herbals’ fundamental commitment to quality, all ingredients are certified organic.

“The wonders of apple cider vinegar have been touted by influencers throughout history from Hippocrates to Beyonce, but our customers who discovered its benefits via our Fire Cider are now looking to us to go deeper into their wellness journey, with an even more ACV-forward reset, periodically,” explains Kim Allardyce, CEO of Shire City Herbals. “We’re thrilled to be able to launch our cleanse in time for the holidays and the New Year when folks are eager to kick-start new habits.”

The 2-Day Cleanse is designed to be taken four times a day, over the course of two days, with 10 fl oz of water. It will be maximized by a clean approach to meals during this time, and Shire City Herbals’ Advisory Board Member Jared Koch, founder of Clean Plates, and a pioneer in the consumer food awakening of the last decade will be designing a variety of recommended food plans to accompany the 2-Day Cleanse at ShireCityHerbals.com. The 2-Day Cleanse is available on ShireCityHerbals.com starting at $19.99 and will be exclusively direct-to-consumer through the beginning of 2022.

About Shire City Herbals

Since 2010, Shire City Herbals has handcrafted Fire Cider—our spicy Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic—with raw, whole, and certified organic superfoods. We’re proud to serve a broad range of intergenerational wellness enthusiasts, many of whom take a teaspoon or 1 oz shot as a daily ritual, and others who love it as a special condiment in salads, cocktails, and marinades. Immune support, better digestion, gut health, and inflammation reduction are among our customers’ top-cited reasons for taking Fire Cider. As a small family-owned business, we are committed to making the most potent health tonics to support your daily wellness routine. Our certified organic farm partners agree that sun, unadulterated soil, and clean water create culinary marvels. We use their highest quality whole, raw, lovingly grown ingredients. We use fully recyclable shipping materials, and our packing materials are made from 100% recycled fibers. Our bottles are reusable and recyclable, and the cups we use for in-store promotions are compostable.

