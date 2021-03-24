Soccer Coach Dan Gaspar Joins Hydro One as Ambassador

CEO and co-founder of Hydro One Beverages Sammy Nasrollahi has announced that Dan Gaspar is a new Hydro One Ambassador. In the world of soccer, Dan Gaspar is a respected household name. An international professional soccer coach of men’s and women’s national and olympic teams, Gaspar has coached World Cup teams and Asia Cup teams. Gaspar founded Star Goalkeeper Academy and as a licensed coach and clinician, he wants the best hydration for the athletes he coaches.

Asked why he decided to become an Ambassador for Hydro One Beverages, Gaspar said “I strongly believe in science. Hydro One’s collection of doctors and research scientists have tested the benefits of Hydro One and the data on improving diabetes and obesity is impressive. It’s all natural and the little to no sugar drinks not only taste great, but for athletes their BÖDE (body) Sport formula improves recovery time and reduces muscle cramping. I am extremely selective and cautious on what products I declare public support. I’ve done detailed research and put simply, Hydro One is awesome. Its unique formula is magical to your biological and mental system. Join me in sharing Hydro One with the world!”

Nasrollahi said that Dan is a good friend: “We have a lot in common as I coached soccer for over 25 years. Dan also coached our Iranian National Team where I used to play division one. I have a lot of respect for Dan, he never let our friendship influence his decision to join our company or promote our beverages. He took many months trying our beverages and checking the science behind them first. He had to see for himself that it’s not hype, Hydro One Beverages are formulated to work while delivering great tasting hydration, and they do.”

For More Information:

https://www.hydroonebeverages.com