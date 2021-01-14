SodaStream Launches New Bubly Drops

Two beloved brands in the sparkling water category are joining forces to shake things up and give consumers more ways than ever to enjoy freshly-made flavored sparking water. Introducing bubly drops for SodaStream, a new and exciting way to make bubly branded sparkling water at home on the SodaStream platform. SodaStream, the convenient, fun and sustainable way to drink more water, grew twice as fast as the small kitchen appliance category in 20201.

The collaboration aligns the ongoing commitments of the two brands to sustainability and single-use plastic reduction. In 2019, bubly announced it would no longer be available in plastic packaging. And now, bubly drops for SodaStream offers consumers another sustainable option for enjoyment, with the ability to create their favorite bubly sparkling water at home. The collection is comprised of six classic bubly flavors including: grapefruitbubly, blackberrybubly, limebubly, strawberrybubly, mangobubly, and cherrybubly, all of which contain no calories, no sweeteners and no artificial flavors.

Making bubly drops for SodaStream at home is simple – turn flat water into sparkling water at the touch of a button using a SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker and add in bubly drops for a refreshing essence of fruit flavor, creating great tasting flavored sparkling water, free from single-use packaging. Together, SodaStream and bubly make it easier than ever for consumers to make a positive choice, one that is good for them and for the planet. The compact and colorful bubly drops glass bottle makes up to twelve liters of flavored sparkling water when made according to instructions.

“We couldn’t think of a better marriage than SodaStream and bubly. bubly drops combine the personalization of our sparkling water makers with the beloved refreshing flavors of bubly, creating a perfect match,” said Bryan Welsh, General Manager at SodaStream US. “Beyond our products, both brands share values rooted in playfulness, wellness, social good, and of course, sustainability. It has been amazing to come together on this launch.”

“We love that SodaStream provides bubly fans a new way to customize their favorite bubly flavors, and we’re excited to integrate bubly into the platform,” said Zach Harris, Vice President, Water+ for PepsiCo Beverages North America. “We are also thrilled to bring back four-time Grammy award-winning singer, Michael Bublé to help us celebrate this new partnership with the smile-making high jinks he’s become known for.”

To mark the launch of bubly drops for SodaStream, bubly spokesperson Michael Bublé is reprising his signature role in a new ad campaign for SodaStream. In the playful spot, Michael continues his antics with his innocent mispronunciation and unveils bubly drops with his own unique touch.

bubly drops for SodaStream are now available at Target in-store and online, as well as at SodaStream.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, BedBathAndBeyond.com, and other e-comm retailers. bubly drops will continue to roll out to additional brick-and-mortar retailers in the coming months, at a suggested retail price of $5.99 per bottle.

About SodaStream



SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world’s leading sparkling water brand by volume. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer – healthy, easy to make, light to carry – helping consumers replace thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Bubly



Bubly is shaking up the sparkling water category with refreshing and delicious flavors, an upbeat and playful sense of humor, all while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories. Each flavor of bubly sparkling water features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can for maximum enjoyment and smiles. bubly sparkling water is available in fifteen bright flavors.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

