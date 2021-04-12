Sparkling Ice Launches New “Purposeful Prizing” Rewards Program

Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of powerhouse beverage brand, Sparkling Ice, is excited to announce the launch of its new “Purposeful Prizing” Rewards Program, where consumers have the chance to give back to four charities as they redeem rewards points.

Here’s how it works: Beginning April 2021, with every qualifying purchase, consumers will be prompted to register and upload their receipts to the Sparkling Ice Rewards site where they can use their earned points to have Talking Rain donate to one of four non-profit organizations, including JDRF, Together We Rise, Terrapass, and Homes For Our Troops. The rewards points will be converted to dollars and contributed to a charitable gift for deserving children and families on behalf of the organizations.

“We’re excited to offer a new opportunity for consumers to give back to those in need and to help make a difference for families and children across the country,” said Sarah Gustat, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Talking Rain, the maker of Sparkling Ice. “Our team is committed to spreading a message of positivity and togetherness, and we’re thrilled to be able to support these four charity partners through our new interactive rewards program.”

The gifts that will be donated through each charity include:

A “Bag of Hope” from JDRF for children diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes

A “Sweet Case” duffle kit from Together We Rise for children entering foster care

Individual and Family Annual Carbon Offset Equivalents from Terrapass to neutralize carbon emissions

An American flag from Homes For Our Troops to welcome veterans in their new home

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide Flavor for All. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community.

For More Information:

https://sparklingicerewards.com/