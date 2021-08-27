Spirits Gallery: August’s Latest Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

As summer begins to wrap up, spirit brands continue to grow the ready-to-drink cocktail space with new tropical concoctions from Monaco, Western Spirits and Onda, as well as innovative tequila-based beverages from Agavales and Ranch Rider Spirits. Check out the gallery for the latest releases, brand debuts, and limited edition relaunches.

Social Hour Social Hour Canned cocktail brand Social Hour introduced new packaging and three new RTD products this month: Sunkissed Fizz, Prizefighter and Strawberry Rhubarb Spritz. Sunkissed Fizz is a vodka-based yuzu, peach, key lime and jasmine flavored drink while Prizefighter is a whiskey-based peach, lemon and fernet flavored beverage. Strawberry Rhubarb Spritz has a white wine base with strawberry and rhubarb flavors. The 250 mL cans are available in 4-packs for a suggested retail price of $20 at retailers in New York or online with shipping available to 38 states.

Agavales Agavales Jalisco-based distillery Casa Maestri’s Agavales brand launched its first ready-to-drink margarita in a Lime flavor with Strawberry, Mango, Watermelon and Spicy Margarita to be added in the coming months. Agavales’ margarita is made with 100% de Agave wine, cane sugar and lime juice and comes in a multi-serving 1 liter bottle (13.9% ABV).

Løs Sundays Løs Sundays Tequila maker Løs Sundays launched sparkling tequila seltzers in four flavors: Tropical, Watermelon, Agave Lime and Grapefruit. The seltzers have no added sugar and are available in an 8-count variety pack for $19.99 or a 4-count single flavor pack for $10.99 at select retailers nationwide.

Cross Keys Gin Cross Keys Gin Amber Beverage Group launched two RTD cocktails this month from its flagship Cross Keys Gin brand: Cross Keys Gin & Tonic and Cross Keys Gin Black Currant & Tonic. The two canned offerings come in 330 ml cans (5% ABV) and are available at retailers in the Baltic region and the U.K.

Western Spirits Western Spirits Ten Ball Cocktails debuted with a line of malt beverages from Western Spirits in five flavors: Grape Smash, Mango Margarita, Tropical Bahama Mama, Watermelon Smash and Spiked Lemonade. The canned cocktails are available at select retailers in Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, Jackson and Philadelphia in 8, 6, and 24 oz. formats for $0.99, $1.99 and $2.99, respectively.

Onda Onda Female-founded tequila seltzer brand Onda released its Paradise Collection this month with four new flavors exclusively available in a 24-count variety pack: Mango, Passion Fruit, Pineapple and Strawberry. Onda’s Paradise Collection is available at select retailers in 28 states for $65 per 24-pack of 12 oz. cans (5% ABV).

Sail Away Coffee Sail Away Coffee Cold brew coffee maker Sail Away entered the alcoholic beverage space with the launch of Sail Away Club, a line of cold brew-infused hard seltzers in four flavors: Ocean Berry, Piña Colada, Mimosa and The Original. Sail Away club cocktails contain 100 calories, no sugar and the caffeine equivalent of half a cup of coffee and are available at retailers in New York, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, DC, Alaska and Kentucky in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans (5% ABV) for $15.99.

Cutwater Spirits Cutwater Spirits San Diego-based distillery Cutwater Spirits added Orange Vodka Smash and Huckleberry Spritz to its lineup of vodka-based canned cocktails. Both new flavors are made with Cutwater’s house vodka and are available at select retailers nationwide in 4-pack of 12 oz. cans (7% ABV).

FLOCKTAILS FLOCKTAILS Canned cocktail brand FLOCKTAILS made its debut this month with a Cranberry Lemonade offering inspired by Fire Island’s Zippy Cooler drink. The vodka-based spirit is lightly carbonated and comes in 335 ml cans (7% ABV).

HAUS HAUS Aperitif brand Haus introduced Strawberry Basil as its second bottled cocktail containing strawberries, three varieties of basil and jasmine. Each 3 oz. serving contains about 120 calories, 6 grams of sugar and the 750 ml bottle is available online for $40.

Novo Fogo Novo Fogo Novo Fogo introduced an aged-cachaça-based canned cocktail containing the brand’s Chameleon cachaça, vanilla syrup, orange, aromatic bitters and light carbonation. Inspired by a Brazilian Old Fashioned Highball, the cocktails contain 145 calories and are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 200 ml can (9% ABV) or $11.99 for a 4-pack.

Mico Tequila Mico Tequila Tequila brand Mico entered the ready-to-drink space this month with the launch of Mico Tequila Seltzers available in California at Sam’s Club stores in addition to select liquor stores across Texas and California. The tequila seltzers contain 100 calories and come in lime, grapefruit and cucumber mint flavors.

Monaco Cocktails Monaco Cocktails Ready-to-drink cocktail maker Monaco Cocktails expanded its portfolio with the introduction of Monaco Classic Mai Tai. The new variety contains two shots of rum and has tropical and orange curaçao flavors. Monaco Classic Mai Tai is available at convenience stores nationwide for up to $2.99 per 12 oz. can (9% ABV).

St. Hildie’s Botonica St. Hildie’s Botonica Female-founded better-for-you spirits brand St. Hildie’s Botonica debuted this month with a line of Tincture Tonics. The spiked tonics come in Guava Ginger, Lemon Tumeric and Elderberry Hibiscus flavors and contain adaptogenic and nootropic tinctures. St. Hildie’s tonics are available at select retailers in California such as The Epicurean Trader, Erewhon and Driver's Market.

Sagamore Spirits Sagamore Spirits Whiskey maker Sagamore Spirits entered the canned cocktail market with the launch of its Black-Eyed Rye, Honey Paloma and Lemon Tea Fizz RTD varieties. Each cocktail is made with Sagamore’s four-year-old straight rye whiskey and paired with flavors such as blackberry, red grapefruit and lemon. Sagamore Spirits’ canned cocktails are available in 4-packs for a suggested retail price of $15.99 at select retailers throughout Maryland, Washington D.C. and New Jersey with plans for nationwide distribution by 2022.