Spirits Gallery: New Limited Releases From Anteel, Bacardi, Sipsmith And More

Spirits producers released a range of pride-focused, patriotic and citrus-infused products this month in addition to a variety of innovative bourbons from brands such as TX Whiskey, Yellow Rose Distillery and Watershed. Check out the gallery for the latest new releases, limited-edition spirits and brand relaunches.

Anteel Anteel Tequila-brand Anteel added a Blood Orange Blanco Tequila made with Tarocco Blood Oranges from Sicily. The limited-edition tequila is available at select stores in Michigan and online.

Bacardi Bacardi Bacardi has added a limited-release tropical flavor to its lineup of carribean-inspired spirits. The white rum is infused with pineapple, coconut, and guava fruit flavors. Bacardi Tropical is available at liquor stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 750mL bottle until Fall 2021.

Barking Irons Barking Irons New York gin maker Barking Irons added an apple-based variety infused with orange peels to its lineup. The new spirit is available at select retailers in New York and Florida and online for nationwide shipping for $37.99 per 750 ml bottle.

Forty Creek Forty Creek Canadian whiskey brand Forty Creek added Caribbean rum-infused Foxheart Whiskey to its portfolio this month. Foxheart is available at select retailers across Canada for $44.95 per 750 ml bottle (40% ABV).

Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Jamaica’s oldest rum-run distillery Appleton Estate added two new spirits to its lineup: 15 Year Old Black River Casks and 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks. Both rums contain notes of vanilla, orange peel and coffee and are available nationwide with the 15 year old retailing for $64.99 and the 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks for a suggested retail price of $149.99.

Del Maguey Del Maguey Vida de Muertos – a single-origin mezcal from the village of San Luis del Río – is the newest addition to Del Maguey’s mezcal portfolio. The mezcal is bottled at 45% ABV and is available at liquor stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Foundry Distilling Co. & Surly Brewing Co. Foundry Distilling Co. & Surly Brewing Co. Foundry Distilling Co. and Surly Brewing Co. have collaborated to create Furious Whiskey, made from Surly’s Furious IPA beer. The American single malt whiskey was aged for two years in charred American Oak barrels; only 1,000 cases have been produced.

BOMBAY BOMBAY Gin-producer Bombay introduced a crimson-colored blackberry and raspberry flavored gin to its lineup. Bombay Bramble is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $22.99 per 750 ml bottle (43% ABV).

Mezan Mezan Rum-maker Mezan debuted its Chiriqui variety in the U.S. this month through a distribution agreement with Marussia Beverages USA. The molasses-based rum is made in Panama and aged in American white oak and Portuguese Moscatel casks. Mezan is available at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $25.00 per 750 ml bottle.

Luxco Luxco Luxco recently announced that it will debut Remus Repeal Reserve Series V Straight Bourbon Whiskey as a limited, annual release later starting in September. The bourbon whiskey is made from a variety of the distillery’s aged reserves from 2005 to 2008 and has notes of dried fruit, rich caramel, maple syrup, roasted nuts and leather flavors. The limited-edition spirit is available in 750 ml bottles (50% ABV) for a suggested retail price of $89.99.

Jim Beam Jim Beam Jim Beam introduced Jim Beam Orange, blending its signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with orange flavors. The new offering combines sweet citrus oak and light char notes. Jim Beam Orange is available at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $15.99 per 750mL bottle (32.5% ABV).

Tepozán Tepozán Tepozán debuted its Blanco, Reposado and Anejo tequilas in the U.S. this month. The tequila is made with blue agave, natural yeast and volcanic filtered well-water and is produced, distilled and bottled in Jalisco. The Reposado and Anejo varieties are aged in Kentucky White Oak Bourbon barrels for 4 and 14 months, respectively. Tepozán Tequila is available in 750 ml bottles for $45 for Blanco, $55 for Reposado and $65 for Anejo.

Svedka Svedka Svedka released a new limited-edition Stars & Stripes bottle for its 80-proof, unflavored vodka. The Stars & Stripes bottle is available nationwide in 1.5-liter bottles for a suggested retail price of $19.99.

TX Whiskey TX Whiskey TX Whiskey expanded its TX Experimental Series last month with the addition of High Rye Texas Straight Bourbon. The new 121.4 proof spirit is 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malt. The rye bourbon is a limited release with 1200 bottles produced and available at the company’s Whiskey Ranch distillery for $39.99 per 375 ml bottle.

Yellow Rose Distilling Yellow Rose Distilling Houston-based Yellow Rose Distillery introduced Harris County Whiskey. The high-rye bourbon is the distillery’s fourth whiskey offering and available at liquor stores across Texas, California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida in 750 ml bottles (46% ABV) for a suggested retail price of $44.99. The whiskey will be available at liquor stores nationwide later this year.

Sorel Liqueur Sorel Liqueur Following an investment from the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund, an organization intended to help Black-owned spirits companies, Sorel Liqueur has relaunched its hibiscus-based liqueur. The spirit is made from Moroccan hibiscus, cloves, cassia, ginger, nutmeg, cane sugar, and organic grain alcohol. Sorel Liqueur is available in 750 ml bottles for a suggested retail price of $32.99 at select retailers nationwide.

Ole Smoky Distillery Ole Smoky Distillery Tennessee-based Ole Smoky Distillery launched James Ownby Reserve Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey to commemorate the distillery owner’s great-grandfather. The whiskey is aged in charred oak barrels and filtered through sugar maple charcoal before aging. James Ownby whiskey is available in major markets and at the Gatlinburg distillery in 750 ml bottles (47% ABV).

Five Husbands Vodka Five Husbands Vodka Ogden’s Own introduced its “Five Husbands of Utah” Special Edition bottle to celebrate Pride Month. The bottle will be available at Ogden Own’s Utah distillery throughout 2021 and can be purchased at select liquor stores across Utah for $19.99 per 750 ml bottle (40% ABV).

Watershed Distillery Watershed Distillery Ohio-based Watershed Distillery released two new bourbon products: Watershed’s Bottled-in-Bond and Watershed Distillery Bourbon. The latter is made from a blend of Watershed’s standard bourbon and its six-year apple brandy finished bourbon and is bottled at 90 proof. The Bottled-in-Bond bourbon (50% ABV) is available for a suggested retail price of $49.99 and Watershed Distillery Bourbon (45% ABV) is available for a suggested retail price of $39.99.

291 Colorado Whiskey 291 Colorado Whiskey In celebration of Colorado Springs’ 150th anniversary, the city teamed up with 291 Colorado Whiskey to launch two limited edition Rye and Bourbon Whiskies. The distillery has produced 45 bottles of each whiskey available for purchase exclusively at Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines in Colorado Springs.