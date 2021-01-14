Squeeze Dried Launches New Beet Based Drink Mix

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — San Diego based startup Squeeze Dried are offer lovers of juicing a sensational alternative with their new beet-based drink mix “We Got The Beets.”

Already boasting a line of all natural, portable juicing alternatives, Squeeze Dried accomplishes a couple of things that other brands don’t. The taste of their beets based drink offers a delicious flavor but additional benefits coming from added ingredients. This functional and delicious drink is designed to help boost your body’s nitric oxide content providing more energy, detox your body, boost your immune system and improve cognitive function.

Each small serving contains a full serving of beetroot alongside ginger, raspberry, cranberry fiber and lemon and mixes easily with 8-10 oz of water. The small powder filled pouches do not contain any sugars and offer just 5 calories per serving. This makes ‘We Got The Beets’ the perfect addition to any day as pre-workout drink or as a the perfect “pick me up” during work.

Founder Fred Siaosi is behind the wide line of Squeeze Dried products. Siaosi boasts over 15 years’ of beverage experience and has developed products for other brands worldwide. Siaosi says that the phrase “taste matters” is the driver behind all of the amazing flavor combinations and powerful benefits of each drink.

‘We Got The Beets’ is available now on the Squeeze Dried website, Amazon and Walmart.com.

For more information on Beets, visit us on our website at squeezedried.com or on Instagram @squeeze_dried as well as Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest @squeezedried. Don’t forget to tag us with #SqueezeDried and #SqueezeTheDay!

For wholesale information email wholesale@squeezedried.com

For More Information:

https://squeezedried.com/