Take Two Barleymilk Arrives At Schnucks Stores Throughout The Midwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Take Two, an upcycled foods company creating second chances for food, people and the planet, is thrilled to announce the debut of Take Two Barleymilk at Schnucks stores throughout Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Shoppers can now pick up the Original, Unsweetened and Chocolate flavors, retailing at $4.99/40oz bottle.

Take Two Barleymilk is the first plant-milk to utilize an upcycled ingredient: upcycled barley. With over 8 billion pounds of spent grain going to waste annually from beer brewing, Take Two transforms it into delicious and nourishing plant-based milk. Take Two sources its upcycled barley from EverGrain, an Anheuser-Busch InBev-backed company based in St. Louis, which transforms the spent grain into high-quality, sustainable ingredients to create nutritious food and beverages.

“We are thrilled to launch Take Two Barleymilk with Schnucks. Creating partnerships with aligned and committed industry leaders is necessary to transform the food industry and to upcycle the billions of pounds of spent grain that go to waste annually. Take Two’s partnership with Schnucks will result in over 90,000 pounds of spent grain saved the first year,” says Co-Founder and CEO, Jerek Theo Lovey. “The upcycled barley in Take Two Barleymilk is sourced from EverGrain, which is headquartered in St. Louis. We are looking forward to bringing this nutritious ingredient to people in the local community.”

“Schnucks is proud to offer our customers Take Two Barleymilk – one of the first dairy products that we carry that focuses on upcycling and reducing food waste by providing a second chance for ingredients that are sourced in our hometown of St. Louis,” said Tim Fahrenhorst, Schnucks Dairy Category Manager. “Not only is Take Two looking to transform the food life cycle, but the product also tastes great!”

Pavel Hejsek, the Owner of Protein Products at EverGrain states, “We’re thrilled for our inclusion in Take Two’s game-changing Barleymilk and for it to be available to consumers at an iconic, fellow St. Louis institution like Schnucks. At EverGrain, we aim to use circular practices to make the world’s most sustainable source of plant-based protein, all while delivering phenomenal-tasting and nutrient-rich products. It takes disruptive, innovative companies like Take Two to set the tone for the future of the food industry, and we are excited for consumers to realize the potential of barley.”

Committed to using upcycled ingredients, Take Two is one of the first companies to become Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association in partnership with Where Food Comes From. The Upcycled Certification Program is the world’s first third-party certification program for upcycled food ingredients and products. The on-package certification mark helps consumers identify upcycled products that reduce food waste with every purchase.

Co-Founder & COO Matthew Olsofsky says, “We are on track to upcycle at least 500,000 pounds of spent grain this year, which is just scratching the surface of the billions of pounds of spent grain that go to waste annually. In tackling solving the 8 billion pounds of spent grain waste created annually, we are on a mission to transform the food system via upcycling.”

Take Two Barleymilk provides essential nutrients including 3-8 grams of complete plant protein per serving, 50% more calcium than dairy milk, healthy fats and other vitamins and minerals. It also has less sugar than other leading brand plant-based milks and outperforms other dairy alternatives when used in the kitchen — including in savory and sweet dishes, coffee, lattes, baking, cooking, blending and drinking. The growing company will be expanding their Barleymilk offerings into 32oz shelf-stable packaging this summer, which includes the debut of their new Barista Barleymilk.

About Take Two

Take Two is an upcycled food company creating second chances for food, people and the planet. Take Two makes it easier for people to eat more sustainably by crafting high-quality upcycled food products. Its mission is to help catalyze the shift to a circular food system by reducing food waste. Take Two Barleymilk is available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, and throughout the Pacific Northwest at Whole Foods, New Seasons, Metropolitan Market, and Market of Choice. Take Two is also available at all Berkeley Bowl and New Leaf Community Markets in Northern California, and for home grocery delivery through Imperfect Foods. The company will be debuting their shelf-stable Barleymilk this summer, including the launch of their new Barista Barleymilk. Take Two was selected by Village Capital and The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation out of a pool of over 145 startups to receive funding to launch innovative new consumer products made with surplus food or food byproducts and technologies to advance the upcycled food industry. Take Two is also one of the first companies to become Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association in partnership with Where Food Comes From. The company will continue to develop innovative, adjacent plant-based dairy products such as coffee creamer, ice cream, yogurt and cheese.

For More Information:

https://www.taketwofoods.com/