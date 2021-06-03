Tattersall Distilling Welcomes Six New Markets On Both Coasts

Award-winning craft distillery, Tattersall Distilling, announced the addition of six new markets to its distribution, including California, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Galveston, Texas. This brings the distillery’s total distribution to 30 markets across the country as demand for its all-natural spirits and liqueurs continues to rise.

“Over the past five years we’ve worked to expand our footprint from a regional Midwest brand to a nationally recognized craft spirit,” says Jon Kreidler, founder, and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “Now on both coasts, we’re thrilled to be able to give even more people a taste of Tattersall across the country.”

On the West Coast, Tattersall partnered with Skurnik Wine & Spirits for distribution, whose portfolio focuses on craft spirits that are styled and priced for both bartending and connoisseurs. In the mid-Atlantic region, Tattersall teamed up with distributor Lanterna, whose portfolio includes a few other Minnesota-based distilleries. In Galveston and coastal Texas, the distribution partner is Del Pappa, expanding Tattersall’s reach beyond Houston.

Tattersall will enter each market with its signature spirits and liqueurs, including Gin, Bitter Orange, Grapefruit Crema, Creme de Fleur, Cranberry Liqueur, Sour Cherry, Old Fashioned, Salty Dog. The addition of these new key markets will further help to establish the growing brand as a national competitor, with case sales expected to double again in the next three years. With an eye on the future, Tattersall has plans to enter additional markets this year. Tattersall continues to grow both in distribution and portfolio size, with a selection of new products released annually. Four new products are currently in the works for release in the coming months.

About Tattersall Distilling

Founded over five years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 30 states. Products are always made from the best ingredients available, which are locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Tattersall is proudly a member of Minnesota Grown, meaning all products include at least 80% of Minnesota grown ingredients. This fall, Tattersall will open a destination distillery in River Falls, Wisconsin. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the past two consecutive years.

For More Information:

https://www.tattersalldistilling.com/