Teeccino Debuts ‘My Perfect Blend’ Questionnaire For Customers To Find a Coffee Alternative or Herbal Tea Blend

Teeccino, known for bold tasting, roasted herbal coffees and teas, recently announced the launch of My Perfect Blend, where guests can take a questionnaire on the Teeccino website to find coffee alternative and tea blends that are uniquely aligned to their taste and wellness preferences. The new feature on Teeccino’s recently updated website invites guests to answer questions that filter taste, dietary needs, health effects and more, providing three perfect blends of rich and satisfying herbal coffees and teas, narrowed down from over 35 blends to match individuals’ unique desires.

Teeccino’s My Perfect Blend questionnaire takes the guesswork out of shopping and allows consumers to customize their preferences to find a coffee alternative or herbal tea perfectly suited for them. Guests can choose their desired levels of sweetness, which flavor profiles they prefer (e.g., nutty, floral, minty, chocolaty, creamy, and more), dietary needs (including nut free, chocolate free, gluten free, etc.), and desired health effects (e.g., calming, cognitive function, immune support, energy, and gut health). They also select if they prefer to brew their Teeccino like coffee or steep it like tea. The My Perfect Blend questionnaire then offers customers a discount code and unveils three perfect blends at 15% off.

“We are thrilled to debut the My Perfect Blend questionnaire, where guests are able to discover which Teeccino herbal coffee or tea blends will tickle their tastebuds and fit their unique lifestyle,” said Caroline MacDougall, CEO and Founder of Teeccino. “Our purpose is to bring the healthiest coffee alternatives and herbal teas to our customers and provide them with beverages that will continue to support their wellness journey. With over 35 Teeccino blends to choose from, picking the right blend can be overwhelming and confusing. Thus, we created the My Perfect Blend questionnaire to take the guess work out of selecting the perfect match tailored to individual preferences.”

Teeccino is a family-owned business dedicated to supporting consumers’ optimal health. Committed to authenticity, transparency, and sustainable sourcing of its ingredients, Teeccino continues to reach new heights of innovation with unique, expertly blended botanicals that produce natural wellness effects. With delicious flavor from its roasted herbs, roots, fruits, and nuts, Teeccino is ground to brew like coffee or steep like tea. Their coffee alternatives and herbal teas are made with the highest quality, non-GMO, organic ingredients and prebiotics without any artificial flavors, preservatives, chemicals, or stimulants, to meet the needs of those who want rich, bold flavor without the undesirable effects of caffeine and acidity.

https://teeccino.com/#quiz-qrHxQ8