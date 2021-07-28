Tom’s Town Launches New Line Of Craft Canned Cocktails Across Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City-based Tom’s Town Distilling Co., launched a line of canned craft cocktails for the first time ever in response to the growing demand for a premium cocktail experience in the portability and ease of a can. These ready-to-drink cocktails are crafted with Tom’s Town award-winning spirits and all-natural flavors.

The four cocktails include:

Elderflower Lime Gin Cocktail (made with Tom’s Town’s Botanical Gin)

Grapefruit Clove Gin Cocktail (made with Tom’s Town Botanical Gin)

Lemon Gin Collins (made with Tom’s Town Barreled Gin)

Strawberry Mint Vodka Cocktail (made with Tom’s Town Double Grain Vodka)

The canned cocktails are sold in four-packs for a suggested retail price of $13.99, and will be available wherever spirits are sold across the states of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

The three gin cocktails will also be sold at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall. They will be available in the Grab ‘n Go markets at the stadium throughout the season.

According to David Epstein, co-founder of Tom’s Town, the canned cocktail market is exploding. “People love the convenience of a canned cocktail,” said Epstein. “You can throw them in your cooler for a backyard party, take them to the pool, the lake, or a Chiefs tailgate. Think of them as your portable mixologist in a can.”

Unlike seltzers, these canned cocktails are not spiked water in a can. Each of the four cocktails has been carefully crafted to create a true cocktail experience, and is best enjoyed served over ice. The Elderflower Lime cocktail is reminiscent of a Gimlet, the Grapefruit Clove of a Long Cocktail, the Lemon Barreled Gin of a Gin Collins, and the Strawberry Mint is based on the distillery’s best-selling cocktail, the Gandy Dancer. Each cocktail packs a punch at 5%, 5%, 9%, and 8% ABV respectively.

About Tom’s Town Distilling Co.

Founded in 2015, Tom’s Town Distilling Co. is the first legal distillery in downtown Kansas City since Prohibition. From its historic Crossroads district location, the distillery produces premium craft spirits and harkens back to the thriving era when infamous political boss Tom Pendergast controlled Kansas City. Its award-winning spirits include Pendergast’s Royal Gold Bourbon, Tom’s Town Double Oaked Bourbon, Tom’s Town Botanical Gin, Tom’s Town Barreled Gin, and Tom’s Town Double Grain Vodka. In addition to multiple spirit awards, Tom’s Town was voted Best Craft Vodka Distillery by USA Today in 2017. Tom’s Town is the official gin of the Kansas City Chiefs.

For More Information:

https://www.toms-town.com