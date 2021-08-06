Total Beverage Solution To Import Double Dutch Drinks

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. — Total Beverage Solution, a full-service national importer and supplier of premium award-winning beer, wine, spirits, and beverages, is excited to announce the addition of Double Dutch Drinks to its portfolio. Double Dutch, which will be new to the US market after having taken Europe and its UK home market by storm, adds an exciting non-alcoholic offering to Total Beverage Solution’s portfolio.

In just a few short years, Double Dutch has become a top-selling tonic and mixer brand in the UK and has accumulated over 40 awards from various press, publications, and events. Focused on offering a mixer that is both better for you and for your drink, Double Dutch is the brain child and passion project of Dutch twins Joyce and Raissa de Haas. What distinguishes Double Dutch is taking a molecular gastronomic approach to mixology using premium ingredients to deliver novel flavor combinations with the flexibility to pair across a wide assortment of alcoholic beverages. As many of their tonics and mixers forego quinine, they only have 20 calories per 100ml. Overall, the brand fits perfectly in Total Beverage Solution’s more premium portfolio, while also supporting the business’s medium-term ambition of representing more brands in the “better for you” category of the beverage sector.

Double Dutch will be available in select markets beginning this fall with an SRP of $6.99 per 4-pack.

About Total Beverage Solution

Total Beverage Solution is a National Premium Beer, Wine, Spirit and Beverage Supplier to the US Beverage Alcohol market. In business since 2001, TBS has developed an iconic portfolio of unique brands from around the world. Total Beverage Solution a seven-time Beverage Industry Top 100 company, has earned a reputation for the company’s market expertise and proven sales results by creating value and demand for exceptional brands. Named one of the Best Places to Work Nationally and in South Carolina four years running, Total Beverage Solution provides full-service front and back of house support dedicated to help both foreign and domestic alcohol brands enter and navigate the US beverage market. For more information visit Total Beverage Solution’s website.

About Double Dutch

Double Dutch is a female- and founder-led brand started by Joyce and Raissa de Haas in their university apartment. The brands humble beginnings were short-lived, with the twins winning Richard Branson’s Foodpreneur Award in 2015, officially marking the start of Double Dutch. In the years since, the brand has grown its offered varieties and has grown its fame, winning over 40 awards en route to becoming the 2nd most recognized brand of tonic in the UK (with 20% consumer awareness) and exporting to over 30 markets worldwide. In addition to its commercial successes, the brand has grown its social media following to more than 80,000 and garners more than 15 million impressions each month.

https://doubledutchdrinks.eu/