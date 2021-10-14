Uncle Matt’s Organic Partners With The 1% Better Foundation

CLERMONT, Fla. — Uncle Matt’s Organic, the nation’s #1 selling brand of organic orange juice, is proud to announce its partnership in support of Chris Nikic and his 1% Better Foundation. When you purchase Uncle Matt’s Organic juice varieties between October 2021 through January 2022, a portion of the profits from every bottle sold will be donated to the 1% Better Foundation.

Last fall, Chris Nikic set a new world record by being the first person with Down Syndrome to complete a 140.6-mile Ironman. His greatest achievement was the opportunity to inspire others by shifting his focus from his disabilities to his abilities with an unwavering tenacity, a positive attitude, and a no-quit grit. His success motto was to get “1 percent better” every day.

However, leading a healthy active lifestyle isn’t accessible for many people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). People with IDD have barriers that keep them from being physically active, such as the cost of specialized equipment, the lack of transportation, the shortage of inclusive gyms and adaptive fitness programs, as well as the absence of role models and society’s expectations for people with IDD.

Chris Nikic’s 1% Better Foundation aims to make active lifestyles accessible and achievable for all people with IDD. The foundation’s mission is to create a standardized practice in society, schools, and health and wellness facilities to foster inclusion and highlight human potential.

“When I first met Chris at a triathlon, I was moved to do more for his cause. Uncle Matt’s Organic is proud to donate a portion of our organic juice proceeds to Chris Nikic’s 1% Better Foundation,” said Matt McLean, Founder and CEO at Uncle Matt’s Organic. “Chris’ accomplishment of being the first person with Down Syndrome to complete the Ironman triathlon is incredible, and we are awe-inspired and very thankful to be able to partner with him to help people with disabilities,” he continued.

“By including Chris’ picture and foundation information on our orange juice labels, our hope is to generate more exposure for his 1% Better Foundation,” Matt continued. “In addition, it has inspired our company to use our brand as a platform for other worthy causes. Going forward, each quarter we will choose an outstanding charity to donate to and share their incredible stories on our product packaging. Chris’ inspiration will continue to pay-it-forward for others in need,” Matt concluded.

When you purchase Uncle Matt’s Organic juice varieties from October 2021 through January 2022 in retailers nationwide, Uncle Matt’s Organic will donate a portion of the proceeds to the 1% Better Foundation. For more information about Chris and the 1% Better Foundation, consumers can scan the QR code located on the back of Uncle Matt’s Organic Orange Juices.

For more information on the 1% Better Foundation or to donate directly, please visit give.cornerstone.cc/chrisnikicfdn.

Uncle Matt’s Organic produces the highest quality juice, using only premium 100% organically grown fruit that is free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and GMOs. As the nation’s oldest organic orange juice company, Uncle Matt’s Organic is committed to growing and producing tasty, good-for-you organic juices. All of Uncle Matt’s Organic products are certified Glyphosate Residue Free by the Detox Project. For more information on Uncle Matt’s Organic, or to shop online please visit UncleMatts.com.

About Uncle Matt’s Organic

Uncle Matt’s Organic is the nation’s oldest organic orange juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt’s products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt’s Organic products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt’s Organic is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices. To learn more, visit unclematts.com or follow along on Facebook @unclematts and Instagram @unclemattsorganic.

