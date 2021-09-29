Upcycled Foods Company Take Two Introduces New Barista Barleymilk

PORTLAND, ORE – Coffee and tea lovers, rejoice! Take Two, an upcycled foods company creating second chances for food, people and the planet, announced the launch of its new Barista Barleymilk, while also unveiling its new shelf-stable packaging. Creamy, smooth and delicious, the Barista is plant-based and raises the bar when it comes to taste, nutrition and sustainable ingredients.

Specially crafted for coffee, tea or to enjoy on its own, Barista Barleymilk can be used as a creamer or steamed and frothed to velvety perfection when used in coffee and lattes. Unlike its counterparts, the Barista provides wholesome nourishment: it’s packed with 3 grams of complete plant protein per serving, is an excellent source of calcium, and contains healthy, energizing fats like MCTs (medium chain triglycerides).

Take Two Barleymilk is the first plant-milk to be made from an upcycled ingredient: upcycled barley. With over 8 billion pounds of spent grain going to waste annually from beer brewing, Take Two transforms it into delicious and nourishing plant-based milk. Each 32oz bottle of the Barista saves over ? lb of spent grain, which in turn saves approximately 36 gallons of water, (equivalent to the amount of water used in 2 showers) and 1 lb of greenhouse gas emissions (equivalent to charging 55 smartphones).

“Our Barista is made with the nutritious upcycled barley we utilize to craft our other flavors. The simple switch to using Barleymilk in a latte makes a big impact. It saves food from going to landfills, and conserves essential resources such as water, land and energy,” says Co-Founder & CEO, Jerek Theo Lovey.

The Barista joins Take Two’s popular and growing portfolio of Barleymilk already available in Original, Unsweetened, Vanilla and Chocolate flavors in 40 oz refrigerated bottles, and Original and Unsweetened flavors in 32oz shelf-stable packaging. Take Two is Non-GMO Project Verified and Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association in partnership with Where Food Comes From. Since its inception, Take Two is on a mission to help catalyze the shift to a circular food system by reducing food waste. To further their efforts, they’ve also partnered with 1% for the Planet, a global network of businesses and organizations dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the natural environment. Take Two’s partnership with 1% for the Planet includes a pledge to donate one percent of total sales to nonprofits protecting the planet.

“All of these certifications — and our relationships with the organizations that steward them — are important to us because they communicate with our partners, retailers, and growing community on what we value and what we stand for,” says Matt Olsofsky, Co-founder and COO. “Take Two Barista Barleymilk is unparalleled in quality and impact. We’re excited for people everywhere to experience the difference.”

The new Barista Barleymilk is available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market with a MSRP of $4.49 and is also available online for purchase at TakeTwoFoods.com. Take Two Barista will soon be in coffee shops and food service nationwide, starting in the Pacific Northwest.

About Take Two

Take Two is an upcycled food company creating second chances for food, people and the planet. Take Two makes it easier for people to eat more sustainably by crafting high-quality upcycled food products. Its mission is to help catalyze the shift to a circular food system by reducing food waste. Take Two Barleymilk is available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, and throughout the Pacific Northwest at Whole Foods, New Seasons, Metropolitan Market, and Market of Choice. Take Two is also available at all Berkeley Bowl and New Leaf Community Markets in Northern California, and for home grocery delivery through Imperfect Foods. Take Two was selected by Village Capital and The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation out of a pool of over 145 startups to receive funding to launch innovative new consumer products made with surplus food or food byproducts and technologies to advance the upcycled food industry. Take Two is also one of the first companies to become Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association in partnership with Where Food Comes From. The company will continue to develop innovative, adjacent plant-based dairy products such as coffee creamer, ice cream, yogurt and cheese.

For More Information:

https://taketwofoods.com/