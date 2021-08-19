Volcanica Coffee Announces New Subscription Service For At-Home Delivery Of Freshly Roasted Exotic Coffees

ATLANTA, Ga. – Driven from offices by the pandemic, homebound consumers are boosting demand for flavorful, freshly roasted premium coffee delivered to their doorstep. Volcanica Coffee answers the demand with its new subscription service, offering more than 150 exotic coffees sourced from volcanic regions around the world, including Costa Rica where the family-owned business was inspired.

Volcanica Coffee’s exclusive variety includes single-origin, estate, peaberry, decaffeinated and flavored coffees grown in the mineral-rich soil from volcanic regions. Recognized for the aromatic and remarkable flavor, each selection embodies the best each from terroir and mountain mists. Every package purchased also helps ensure clean and safe water sources for those around the world as one percent of retail sales are donated to charity: water.

Maurice Contreras, founder and CEO of Volcanica Coffee says, “The perfect cup of coffee can improve your attitude and daily routine, and with our new subscription coffee lovers will never have to skip the refreshing boost or the variety of flavorful volcanic region options we pride ourselves in offering.”

Volcanica Coffee features:

Large variety of coffee harvested from mineral-rich volcanic regions which provides the unique flavor coffee lovers seek

Extremely fresh roasted coffee – roasted on demand and includes the roasting date on every bag which is very rare in the industry All coffees are fresh roasted weekly in a state-of-the-art roasting facility in Atlanta utilizing the latest technology with computer automation for consistency and reduced emissions to help preserve the environment

All packages include 16 oz.; most coffee retailers only sell 12 oz. packages

Shipment sent within one day of order to ensure coffee freshness

All coffee is sourced directly from coffee farms and local cooperatives to ensure top quality

One percent of all sales are donated to the organization charity: water, whose mission is to help bring clean, safe drinking water to every person on the planet

Contreras adds, “Whether you want to enjoy a favorite conveniently delivered so your supply remains steady, or you’re intrigued by the varied flavors and aromas you can wake up with, we have a subscription of freshly roasted coffee beans from the most sought-after volcanic regions around the world.”

Here is a sampling of the website’s favorite subscriptions:

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee, Organically Grown – a unique organically grown coffee with a complex origin and truly exotic flavor with pleasant acidity. Yirgacheffe is a coffee region in southern Ethiopia that produces distinctively floral and fruit-toned coffees from traditional varieties of Arabica long grown in the region from wild coffee trees

ABOUT VOLCANICA COFFEE

Volcanica Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world. The mineral-rich soil from volcanic regions produces coffee that is aromatic and remarkable in taste. The company carries a broad line of estate, peaberry, decaf and flavored coffees. Volcanica Coffee’s website offers subscription and individual purchases.

For More Information:

https://volcanicacoffee.com/