Watch: BLK & Bold Co-Founders Talk NBA Coffee Collaboration, Growing “Conscious Consumerism”

Iowa-based BLK & Bold Coffee has announced a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to support the company’s “5% For Our Youth” charitable initiative through the release of a new roast, called The Warm Up.

The collaboration is the first-ever licensing agreement between the NBA and a black-owned food or beverage brand, according to a press release. For every bag purchased, the NBA will match BLK & Bold’s contribution to charities through its “5% For Our Youth” program, which supports youth programming, workforce development and efforts to eradicate homelessness.

In this video, BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero spoke with BLK & Bold co-founders Rod Johnson and Pernell Cezar about the new partnership and product, discussed how brands can effectively incorporate a social impact mission into a CPG business, talked up a potential move into RTD products and shared their advice for coffee-obsessed NBA stars.