WTRMLN WTR Introduces the Elevated Benefits of Functional Ingredients Powered by Juice

DENVER, Colo. – High-Vibe Freshness — that’s what WTRMLN WTR’s new functional blends deliver. WTRMLN WTR’s new functional blends are made with watermelon juice, which is a source of naturally superior hydration, and new functional ingredients, such as superfruit acerola juice, sea salt, turmeric, cayenne, hibiscus, ginger juice and tart cherry.

Luis Solis, CEO of Caribe Juice, WTRMLN WTR’s new parent company , said, “With our new functional blends, you’ve got incredible natural hydration from watermelon. Because watermelons are 92% water, watermelon juice hydrates like coconut water, but it has a delicious taste. And now we have elevated benefits — powered by superfruit acerola juice and other functional ingredients, like sea salt, turmeric, cayenne, hibiscus, ginger juice and tart cherry that are 100% natural, not extracts, and mean a cleaner, more bio-available hydration and boost for your body.”

Cold, high-pressure processing (HPP) locks in the fresh taste of watermelon and the nutritional benefits of the functional ingredients, so WTRMLN WTR’s new functional blends have fresh-tasting watermelon juice, superior hydration and natural functional ingredients, providing more bio-available hydration and a nutritional boost for your body.

All four of WTRMLN WTR’s new functional blends — Hydration, Recover, Immunity and Antioxidant — are naturally functional, deliciously hydrating and taste just like fresh watermelon. So, you have all the ultra-fresh taste of watermelon with 320 mg of electrolytes, six times more potassium than your favorite sports drink and 300% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C. WTRMLN WTR’s new functional blends are available at Whole Foods, Target, Albertsons and Amazon with a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Solis continued, “In the past, hydration meant sports drinks or coconut water, but with WTRMLN WTR’s new functional blends, hydration means a delicious fresh taste, plus bioavailable functional ingredients. We think of it as each bottle containing one full functional shot in a delicious juice experience.”

“I grew up in the Dominican Republic, where natural, fresh-tasting, nutrient-packed juices are enjoyed every day,” Solis said. “With WTRMLN WTR, we’ve created a vertically integrated farming and manufacturing supply chain working with small local farmers in the Dominican Republic and the United States. WTRMLN WTR is committed to helping small local farmers bring their fresh, delicious juice to market. We think it of it as ‘Farm to Bottle.’ ”

About WTRMLN WTR

WTRMLN WTR, alongside parent company Caribe Juice Inc., has been the pioneer of healthy, cold-pressed, juiced watermelon since 2013. With the mission of supporting local communities and farmers, WTRMLN WTR aims to bring natural hydration to all humans. The delicious, nutritionally rich WTRMLN WTR is sourced from small farmers in the Dominican Republic and the U.S. and consists of simply watermelon rind and flesh, a touch of filtered water, and a squeeze of lime juice. It is straight from the fruit, with low calories/sugar (equal to coconut water), high electrolyte content (6 times that of the leading sports drink), citrulline and lycopene (for muscle health and antioxidants) and is an excellent source of vitamins A and C. All products are non-GMO, gluten free, vegan and kosher and never include artificial ingredients or additives. WTRMLN WTR is currently available at 35,000 retail doors across the United States and online at http://shop.wtrmlnwtr.com. Visit www.wtrmlnwtr.com and follow us @WTRMLNWTR #WTRMLNWTR to learn more.