ZenWTR Launches Social Media Campaign To Raise $200,000 for International Coastal Cleanup Day

LOS ANGELES, Calif — ZenWTR, the premium alkaline water and world’s first and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic, will celebrate International Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 18, 2021 with the launch of its #ZenPose social media campaign. This initiative will further ZenWTR’s ongoing commitment to ocean conservation efforts by spreading awareness and raising money for the cause.

The campaign encourages consumers to take to Instagram or TikTok and share a photo, GIF, Reel or video striking a yoga pose with their ZenWTR using the hashtag #ZenPose. ZenWTR will donate $1 to ocean conservation efforts for every #ZenPose post shared through Oct. 18, 2021 giving up to $200,000. The brand has tapped its network of celebrity investors to join the movement, including talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, award-winning actor Zoe Saldana, artist 2 Chainz, athlete Tristan Thompson, and celebrity entrepreneurs Khloé Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Erin and Sara Foster. The celebrity investors will strike their own #ZenPose starting on Sept. 18 and challenge their combined 328 million Instagram audience to do the same. Investor Danny McBride is also supporting the cause with a viral video called I love the F#*king Ocean where he kicks off the #ZenPose challenge.

“I am passionate about ZenWTR’s mission and believe we can all do our part by incorporating more environmentally conscious decisions into our everyday lives,” said Zoe Saldana, ZenWTR investor and award-winning actress. “I am proud to participate in a fun challenge that will raise money and awareness for global recycling efforts.”

“Ocean pollution is one of the biggest issues facing our generation, which is why I invested in ZenWTR in the first place,” said Paris Hilton, entrepreneur and philanthropist. “We all need to make smart choices when it comes to the products we use and the brands we support. I am excited to bring awareness to International Coastal Cleanup Day and encourage my fans to strike a #ZenPose to raise money for a great cause.”

Founded in 2020 by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, ZenWTR is on a mission to rescue 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025. Every 1L bottle of ZenWTR is made using up to five certified ocean-bound plastic bottles, preventing them from reaching and polluting our oceans. In addition, 1% of total company sales goes directly to charities and organizations dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans and marine environments as well as recycling education and advocacy.

“Ocean conservation is at the heart of who we are as a brand and our goal is to make it easy for people to make a difference,” said Collins. “Just by choosing ZenWTR over another bottled water, consumers can prevent ocean pollution. And now, just by striking a yoga pose and tagging #ZenPose on social media, they can also raise money for ocean conservation.”

To learn more about ZenWTR and the ZenPose challenge, visit www.zenwtr.com and follow @drinkzenwtr on Instagram. Interested retailers, please contact sales@zenwtr.com.

About ZenWTR

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, ZenWTR is the world’s first and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% recycled, certified, ocean-bound plastic, delivering crisp, clean vapor-distilled, alkaline hydration while actively helping to prevent ocean pollution. ZenWTR launched in 2020 and is on track to achieve its mission of rescuing 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025. Every 1L bottle of ZenWTR is made using up to five certified ocean-bound plastic bottles preventing them from reaching and polluting our oceans. In addition, 1% of total company sales goes directly to charities and organizations dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans and marine environments as well as recycling education and advocacy. To date, ZenWTR has been recognized with the 2020 Business Intelligence Group Sustainable Company of the Year Award, the 2020 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award and BevNET’s Best of 2020 Award for Best Packaging Design. ZenWTR is available in preferred sizes such as 1.5L, 1L, 700ml sports cap and 500ml at leading retailers across the country including Whole Foods Market, Kroger Banners, Albertsons Companies’ Banners, Target, CVS, Sprouts Farmers Market, ExtraMile, QuikTrip, Wawa and more.

