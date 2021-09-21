ZOA Energy Founders Launch Social Media Contest To Ignite Spirit For The School Year

WASHINGTON — To help students ring in the new school year, Dwayne Johnson and Dave Rienzi of ZOA Energy announced the launch of their first-ever social media contest, #BigCanOnCampus, in search of the college with the most school spirit.

Many college students are returning to campus for the first time in a year and a half, and ZOA energy wants to help them make the most of it. From face paint to tailgates to late-night study sessions at the library, students and alumni nationwide are challenged to show off what school spirit means to them on TikTok and Instagram. The prize? The notoriety of the #BigCanOnCampus title from none other than University of Miami alum, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The ZOA founding team will hand-pick the winning school and give each student a can of ZOA and an unforgettable on-campus ZOA-sponsored event.

The #BigCanOnCampus campaign is more than just a contest. As students enter yet another school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, ZOA and its co-founders want to spread positivity and unite college students across the country, whether they are returning to school in person or virtually.

Throughout the campaign, ZOA will highlight the most spirited school videos on their channels. Students and alumni can enter by submitting videos that show off their college pride—highlighting things like, “why their college is best” or “what makes returning to campus so exciting”—to TikTok or Instagram with the hashtags #BigCanOnCampus and #Contest as well as tagging @zoaenergy.*

“The time has come for students to return to school and it’s a pivotal moment in their lives after the countless challenges this past year presented,” said Johnson. “As they officially kick off their school year it’s our honor at ZOA to watch them come to campus, in person or virtually, with such positivity and high energy. We look forward to checking out everyone’s submissions for #BigCanOnCampus and delivering an amazing ZOA experience to the winning school.”

For more information about the Big Can on Campus social media contest, please visit ZOA’s blog page.

