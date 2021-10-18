ZOA Energy Joins Forces With TikTok Positivity Influencers To Prove What #KindnessCan Do

WASHINGTON — Kindness matters. Always. As a brand rooted in positivity and putting energy behind the actions that make the world a better place, ZOA Energy is proud to announce the company’s partnership with TikTok positivity-focused influencers, referred to as “inspirators,” JT Laybourne and Ed Delmore to showcase that #KindnessCan change the world. The campaign encourages everyday warriors from coast to coast to look within and bring forward what #KindnessCan mean through the power of positive actions, words, deeds and self-reflection. It is the belief of ZOA, Laybourne and Delmore that together, we can all contribute to making the world a kinder place.

Laybourne and Delmore have grown a viral presence on social media—establishing themselves through charitable campaigns, embarking on random acts of kindness, and showcasing the ripple effect of kindness to the millions of people who follow them on TikTok. In highlighting all the good that #KindnessCan do, the duo is now traveling around the country to encourage people on the streets to look themselves in the eyes, encourage positive self-talk, and know that they are enough.

The inaugural #KindnessCan pop-up in Los Angeles this month brought hundreds of passersby together in front of The Dolby Theater on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Laybourne and Delmore revealed a mirror revealing that “you are enough” and encouraged people from all walks of life to find kindness within themselves by stepping up to the mirror. People were then invited to pass along kindness through “ZOA Challenge Coins” with the request to pay it forward.

The two inspirators, like ZOA, are passionate about creating change by inspiring, empowering and celebrating people who show up, put in the work, and lead by example. This fall, along with their #KindnessCan pop-ups, Laybourne, Delmore and ZOA will put an all-call out to their social media followers to share moments of kindness, culminating in a special celebration on World Kindness Day (November 13) via a TikTok LIVE that will raise funds for the Made of Millions Foundation, a global advocacy nonprofit on a mission to change how the world perceives mental health.

“The energy that ZOA radiates as a brand is noticeable, and we are so honored to partner with the brand to highlight the importance of kindness,” said JT Laybourne, ZOA partner and TikTok inspirator. “Kindness is one of the easiest ways to show some love to yourself and the people around you, and I think that’s more important now than ever before. It’s all about paying it ZO-ward and we are just getting started!”

“Looking at what drives ZOA to bring good vibes and positive energy to those around us, we wanted to remind our community about how far even the simplest acts of kindness can go in the world,” said Michael Pengue, CEO of ZOA. “We’re excited to partner with JT, Ed and Made of Millions to show that acts of kindness, in ourselves or others, can have a long-lasting impact.”

For more information about the #KindnessCan campaign, where the next pop-up will be and ZOA Energy products please follow the brand on Instagram @zoaenergy.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA is the healthy energy drink created and developed by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman to bring more positive energy to everyday life. Created as a convenient, healthy solution for the unique challenges of today, ZOA was made to sustain with vitamins C for immunity, and vitamin B and natural caffeine for clean, enhanced energy. Follow the brand online at zoaenergy.com.

About Made of Millions Made of Millions Foundation is a global mental health advocacy nonprofit on a mission to change how the world perceives mental health. Its platforms, events, campaigns and resources reach millions of sufferers around the world each year. For more information, please visit madeofmillions.com.

For More Information:

https://zoaenergy.com/