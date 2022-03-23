Allied Beverage Group and Provi Announce New Collaboration

Elizabeth, N.J. and Chicago, Ill.–Allied Beverage Group, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive wine and spirits distributor, and Provi, the fastest-growing ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced a new collaboration to increase marketplace access for on- and off-premise retail customers across New Jersey. The collaboration will provide a more flexible and efficient ordering experience, giving customers access to Allied’s current portfolio with up-to-date inventory, real-time product discounts and a direct line of communication to sales reps, all through Provi’s all-in-one marketplace.

“Our goal is to offer our customers the greatest possible access to our products,” said Corey Bronstein, general manager, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Allied Beverage Group. “To that end, our collaboration with Provi will allow us to showcase our broad product portfolio on a marketplace that we are confident will continue to become more important to the customers we serve. The Provi team has proven their priority is on customer experience and ease of use, which aligns perfectly with our operating principles; thus, collaborating with Provi so deeply just makes sense.”

By integrating Allied’s diverse portfolio of more than 15,000 SKUs into Provi’s marketplace, Allied sales reps will now be able to complete entire ordering processes with customers in one, streamlined place. Allied customers can access the site 24 hours a day, placing orders at times that work best for them, while Allied sales reps can keep track of incoming orders and communicate directly with accounts, allowing for more time to build relationships with new and existing customers.. As part of the new relationship, Allied will have its own dedicated space within Provi’s marketplace, showcasing new releases, seasonal selections and announcements in a branded experience optimized for Allied’s customers.

“As a representative of the product lines of some of the world’s leading beverage alcohol suppliers, we are proud to partner with Allied Beverage Group to provide its sales reps and customers with a more effective and efficient beverage ordering process,” said Andrew Levy, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at Provi. “Allied’s stellar reputation across New Jersey and efforts towards providing an omni-channel ecommerce solution to its customers make it an ideal partner in our mission to better connect all three tiers of the beverage alcohol industry.”

About Allied Beverage Group

Allied Beverage Group, LLC (“Allied”), as it is known today, is a family owned company created by the historical mergers of The Baxter Group, Inc., F&A Distributing Company, and The Jaydor Corporation, as well as the August 2017 combination with Breakthru Beverage New Jersey. Allied’s predecessor companies were leaders of the wholesale wine and spirits industry in New Jersey dating back to the Repeal of Prohibition in the early 1930s. Allied has emerged as New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive wine and spirits distributor and ranks among the ten largest such distributors in the United States. Allied represents the product lines of the world’s leading suppliers of beverage alcohol and related products as it services the needs of New Jersey’s licensed package stores, restaurants, hotels, taverns and clubs. Allied’s state of the art distribution facility and offices are located in Elizabeth, N.J. The company also has offices and cross dock facilities in Swedesboro, N.J.

About Provi

Provi is the fastest growing B2B ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. Active in 35 states, Provi’s robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for retailers and distributor sales representatives and lets suppliers strategically highlight their products on digital storefronts. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. use the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding and is valued at $750 million. The company received Built In Chicago’s Best Places to Work recognition in 2021.

For More Information:

https://www.provi.com/bars-restaurants