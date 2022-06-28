BIOLYTE Now Found with Sports Drinks in Publix

BIOLYTE – touted as the world’s first “IV in a bottle” – can officially be found in the sports drink aisle in select locations of Publix across the Southeast. Formerly found alongside enhanced water products, this move solidifies BIOLYTE’s role in the realm of sports beverages – the first hydration drink that offers the same amount of electrolyte as an IV bag. As the brand continues to expand across the country, more and more consumers are beginning to experience the effects of BIOLYTE and add it into their fitness and wellness routines.

Created & founded by Atlanta-based anesthesiologist Dr. Trey Rollins, one bottle of BIOLYTE provides the same amount of electrolytes as IV rehydration therapy (nearly 6.5 times more than other leading sports drinks and with only one-third of the sugar) plus natural ingredients that boost energy, ease stomach illness and cold and flu symptoms and reduce muscle cramps.

“BIOLYTE is built for rehydration and to reset homeostasis after strenuous activity, workouts and when experiencing dehydration-related symptoms like nausea and fatigue,” says Jason Miller, Vice President of Sales for BIOLYTE. “Finding BIOLYTE in the sports drinks aisle at Publix furthers our product message and role in the marketplace as a reliable, go-to recovery drink for any of those symptoms.”

BIOLYTE is ideal for anyone who feels run-down, needs a vitamin boost, an energy pick-me-up, needs to hydrate after a workout or just a moment of recharging after one too many – it’s also great to have on hand for traveling, staying hydrated during hot summer months & outdoor activities, and helping to fight cold, COVID & flu symptoms. BIOLYTE comes in four flavors – citrus, berry, tropical and newly launched melon – and is available now across local stores & markets in select cities and via Amazon.

BIOLYTE, the “IV in a bottle,” is the first drink that offers the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag. BIOLYTE is on a mission to help people feel better by relieving headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with dehydration.

