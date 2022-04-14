Breakthru Beverage Group Names Erin Engels as Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development

Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations and affiliates in the U.S. and Canada, announced it has named Erin Engels to the role of Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development. Engels will manage the development and continuous evolution of Breakthru’s multi-year strategy with initiatives that support innovation and growth and provide partners increased data insights and expertise.

“Erin is the right executive for this role—an innovative, results-driven leader with a proven ability to create and execute growth strategy and deliver outstanding business results,” said Maggie Lapcewich, EVP, Chief Growth Officer at Breakthru. “Her experience leading agile, large-scale teams and customer-centric focus make her a great fit for Breakthru.”

In this bolstered position for the company, Engels will play a key role in the company’s expansion plan and further advance Breakthru’s strategic priorities, charting the course for 2023 and beyond.

“Breakthru is making bold moves toward achieving our vision of becoming the leading beverage company in North America,” added Lapcewich. “We have a defined vision and carefully crafted strategic plan that will help drive our business forward while supporting our supplier and customer partners’ goals. Bringing Erin onto our team is just one, very exciting part of this. We look forward to Erin’s leadership in strengthening our business, evolving where we invest and how we grow our capabilities to align with consumer demands, customer needs, and supplier aspirations.”

Engels comes to Breakthru from Sysco Corporation, where she held senior leadership positions in the areas of strategy, M&A integration, sales and general management. She succeeds Mike Boswell, who now serves as Vice President, Digital and eCommerce.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/