Buchi Launches Living Energy

Ditch the coffee & the energy drink jitters for organic, clean energy with B Corporation Buchi’s newly released beverage Living Energy! An elevated refreshment, Living Energy is one of the first energy drinks to combine the power of L-theanine, Lion’s Mane mushroom, clean caffeine and live and active cultures to create a synergistic, flavorful, functional beverage to support your gut, brain, and provide a sustained boost of energy without the crash.

Available in varieties such as tangy Raspberry Lime, and invigorating Lemon Mint, Living Energy uses medicinal mushrooms, natural herbs, and organic fruits to create living drinks with refreshing, modern flavors. Traditional energy drinks use synthetic caffeine and tons of artificial sugars. Buchi’s clean caffeine is naturally derived from green coffee bean extract which comes from coffee beans that haven’t been roasted. Formulated synergistically with other actives that complement caffeine the blend also contains: L-theanine, an amino acid found in tea that boosts cognitive performance, calms the mind, and recharges the body, as well as Lion’s Mane mushrooms which are known to benefit cognitive functions like memory and alertness.

Made with intention and integrity, Living Energy, like all Buchi products, is handcrafted, and packaged at their facility in Marshall, NC. Community-centered, women-founded, and values-driven since its founding in 2009, the team at Buchi is united in purpose to craft delicious, high-quality, nutrient-dense living drinks; invest in the regeneration of the planet, and use business as a conduit for positive social impact.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkbuchi.com/