Chlorophyll Water Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market Locations Nationwide

Chlorophyll Water, recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” is now available at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide.

With over 380 markets nationwide, Sprouts Farmers Market has been making the highest quality and fresh foods accessible since 1943. Sprouts believes that “goodness grows from the ground up” with a thoughtfully curated assortment of better-for-you products cared for by purpose-driven people; and now stocked with Chlorophyll Water, demonstrating the pair’s mutual ethos.

Chlorophyll Water is a non-GMO, plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

The first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive ‘Clean Label Project Certification,’ Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Health practitioners, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll, but this past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she’s a “big fan of Chlorophyll Water,” stressing, “Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I’ve always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water, especially if you don’t consume as many leafy greens as you should.”

Luli Gamburd, Certified Holistic Health Coach shares that “When I started to incorporate Chlorophyll Water first thing in the morning, I immediately felt a difference in my energy levels as well as an overall sense of hydration which is so important to set the tone for the rest of the day. Over time, I also noticed my skin tone improving as well as my blemishes diminishing, which made me feel amazing from the inside out.”

Sprouts commitment to inspire wellness naturally aligns with Chlorophyll Water’s mission in creating community around health and living a plant-based lifestyle.

About Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water is a non-GMO, purified mountain spring water enhanced by nature with the addition of chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest.

The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality.

Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll and each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water is ranked the #1 ingredient trend for 2022 by Trendalytics, trusted retail analytics platform. Trendalytics measures consumer demand and market supply inflection points by classifying and translating data across social influencer buzz, online product searches and consumer shopping patterns.

Chlorophyll Water also recently received a coveted “A” Rating Brand Score by NielsenIQ, the global leader in analytics, consumer behavior & data science receiving 509 out of 600 points, including a +201.6% store velocity ($/TDP), compared to category average velocity of just +6.1%.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free.

Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide.

