CPG Veteran James Harris Joins Positive Beverage as EVP Sales for North America as Growth Capital Round Opens

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— Citing recent growth and expansion into over 500 new accounts per quarter in 2022, Positive Beverage is pleased to announce James Harris, as the brand’s new Executive Vice President of Sales. James brings a focused sales tactic and bold vision for the company to elevate and accelerate the growth of the brand. “We’re thrilled to have James join our SoCal leadership team as we expand both reach and offerings to consumers as we position the brand for an exciting 2023 ahead,” says Zach Muchnick, Founder of Positive Beverage.

After making big moves as SVP at Fiji Water and VP of International Sales at Monster Energy, James led sales and distribution for TCHO Chocolate and Groundwork Coffee. Beyond sales, James managed marketing, pricing, and promotional strategy for several high-profile brands throughout his distinguished career while heading the training and deployment of national sales teams. During his tenure at Fiji Water, he added over fifty new distributors and oversaw a network that included DPSG, Admiral Beverage and Young’s Market, among many others.

“Even though the beverage category may be competitive, I feel our brand pillars of bringing immunity boosting and good-for-you lifestyle beverages are more relevant than ever. People want to feel good while enjoying their work routine, their work-out routine or their go-out routine, and the Positive Beverage portfolio really executes on that promise, and I’m excited to introduce the product to both new accounts while expanding the Positive Energy line to familiar accounts alike!” James remarks. Speaking to the future, James continues, “overall, our timing couldn’t be better to celebrate and elevate people with great tasting products that really are Positive!”

Having completed a brand refresh in 2021 and line extension Positive Energy in 2022, the brand is no stranger to re-invention and leveraging positivity to gain success! The momentum of this team will also serve the company well going into Fall, as they begin a significant Growth Capital raise that is charted to open new accounts while investing in its existing presence. “With our innovation pipeline full of additional SKUs and line expansions, we turn to Growth Capital as a way to leverage our current cash flow for existing business, with investment channelling toward new accounts within the brands existing markets and brand positioning,” adds CEO, Shannon Argyros. James’ onboarding marks a special moment for the Company as the brand rolls out an impressive line of products, displays, shippers and marketing initiatives to carry through 2023 and beyond, with fundraising beginning already from earmarked positions cited by a powerful body of interested parties.

It doesn’t take a pandemic to know that immunity is more than a passing trend in beverage and Positive Beverage Immunity Boost is here to provide sparkling hydration to keep your busy day going! Not far from its original sparkling zero calorie beverages, the brand recently updated the packaging to more easily convey the beneficial attributes to make it a shelf hero!

Founded on the promise to fuel one’s day with better ingredients and have enough essential vitamins to see it through, with the flip of a tab you’ll experience a naturally flavored, sparkling beverage packed with the brands perfect combination of 110% all added vitamins, hydrating Potassium electrolytes and strength-building Calcium. Great for the entire family, all varieties are NON-GMO Project Verified, Vegan Certified, zero calorie, zero sugar and free of artificial color and preservatives!

Merging the parent company’s original energy portfolio, Positive Beverage recently debuted the brands updated line of great-for-you energy beverages dubbed, Positive Energy! Staking its claim for the name and tagline Positive Energy through multiple Federal Registrations, the brand continues to makes good on the claim by being the only Simply Beneficial energy drink as positive for your health as it is for your daily routine. Packed with 160mg of caffeine from green-tea and healthy potassium electrolytes, it’s as functional as it is positively impactful for hydration.

Keeping the immunity benefits from its core line, Positive Energy now offers natural, sustained energy without the crash, through the addition of Vitamin C and Zinc for a zero-calorie drink that can fuel your busy day or playful night! Our favorite thing about it? It could be the coconut lime vacation from Tropical Bliss… or the bold and bright Watermelon Mania… but for us, it’s the refreshing Summer ice cream truck creamsicle flavor that they appropriately call Poppin’ Orange!

For More Information:

https://www.positivebeverage.com/