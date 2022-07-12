Flow Beverage Corp. Launches Vitamin-Infused Water in Three Delicious Flavors

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow” or the “Company”) announced that it has officially launched its Flow Vitamin-Infused Water line of products in three new organic flavors: Cherry, Citrus and Elderberry. Flow Vitamin-Infused Water is also now available direct to consumers in the United States through flowhydration.com, with early access available to current Flow customers.

The retail launch of Flow Vitamin-Infused Water was through over 100 Fred Meyer locations beginning in June 2022. Fred Meyer is a subsidiary of Kroger Co. (“Kroger”). Flow Vitamin-Infused Water will be in standalone display racks in Fred Meyer’s Natural sections. This launch will be supported by several activations including social media and digital campaigns. The Canadian retail and direct to consumer launch is currently planned for later in 2022.

Flow believes that its vitamin-infused water products are a healthier alternative to similar products in the functional water category. Flow Vitamin-Infused Water contains 120% of the daily recommended daily value of Vitamin C and is an excellent source of zinc. It has zero sugar, calories or preservatives, and is made with organic certified ingredients.

Flow’s CEO, Nicholas Reichenbach, said, “Flow Vitamin-Infused Water tastes delicious and expanding our product offering into a new functional water category is a natural next step for Flow. The functional water market is growing rapidly as consumer seek healthier alternatives. We believe Flow has innovated a product that fits squarely into consumer needs and complements our existing portfolio of sustainable and functional beverages.”

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavors, collagen-infused flavors, and vitamin-infused flavors in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 35,600 stores across North America.

