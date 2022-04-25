Flow Beverage Corp. Publishes Sustainability Report, Launches EcoCart to Make Online Purchases Carbon-Neutral

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW) (OTC:FLWBF) (“Flow”), celebrated Earth Day by announcing the publication of its first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Report covering Flow’s 2021 fiscal year. SASB is one of the most widely accepted voluntary public disclosure frameworks that provides transparent and relevant corporate responsibility information to investors and other key stakeholders. According to the Value Reporting Foundation, “more than half of the companies in the S&P Global 1200 index, which captures approximately 70% of global market capitalization, use SASB Standards in their external communications to investors.” This SASB Report meaningfully deepens Flow’s sustainability commitments and helps guide Flow’s future sustainability roadmap. Flow will publish further sustainability framework reports such as the NASDAQ ESG 30 in the coming weeks.

Maurizio Patarnello, Flow’s CEO, said, “As we celebrate Earth Day today, it’s important to acknowledge that collective action is the most effective way to address environmental crises. Sustainability is a daily practice for Flow, and today we are providing increased transparency about such practices with our SASB report, joining a community of thousands of other SASB reporting companies. Flow has been disclosing its sustainability efforts since first becoming B Corporation certified in 2017 (and upon recertifying in the top 5% of all B Corps in 2021). We will continue to disclose corporate information relevant to sustainability and engage with all stakeholders to deliver positive environmental results as a company.”

Flow is also announcing the launch of EcoCart on its ecommerce platform at flowhydration.com. EcoCart makes it possible for Flow to offset carbon emissions on each customer order placed on the site by donating to carbon emission reduction projects and making every order on its site carbon neutral. Customers are given the opportunity to match Flow’s donation and make their order even more climate friendly.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, and collagen-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.”

For More Information:

https://flowhydration.com/