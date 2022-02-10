Gen-Z Queer Progressive Coffee Brand, Couplet Coffee, Launches Direct-to-Consumer

Los Angeles, Calif. — Couplet Coffee the LGBTQ+ and woman led lifestyle brand that aims to make specialty coffee less pretentious and more fun, wacky, and community-focused, announced the launch of CoupletCoffee.com, its first-ever direct-to-consumer website where shoppers can order an assortment of fan-favorite coffee, merch and product drops.

Prior to its DTC website launch, Couplet Coffee only touted a landing page connected to Cashdrop with limited-edition product offerings. The one-year-old progressive coffee brand was still able to develop a cult following through its social media footprint and clever marketing strategies. With over seven artist collaborations, millions of TikTok impressions and an undeniable knack for viral content, Couplet Coffee has built a consumer community from strategic and meaningful alliances.

The intentional and avante garde approach to the DTC launch will feature more upcoming limited edition drops including special merchandise and equipment. Additionally, the first 100 subscribers to the website’s coffee bean subscription will be offered the ability to have a virtual and/or in-person consultation with an award-winning barista.

“Since Couplet Coffee’s launch, we have had the opportunity to create an authentic and organic community with a shared mission for inclusivity and purpose.” said Gefen Skolnick. “This new DTC launch is an exciting next step and a vessel to further connect with consumers with the same values and ethos. For the first-time ever, Couplet Coffee will offer subscriptions and will launch a new line of in-house designed goodies. The shopping experience on our new direct-to-consumer site is all about discovery, inclusivity and fun.”

The new website design is reflective of the brand’s wacky approach. With vibrant colorways and impactful design, the new site features the brand’s full range of specialty coffee flavors from Espresso For Everyone, Blissful Blend, and the Single Origin Peruvian. The website also has its cult-favorite merchandise and equipment available, including The Lovers French Press and The Mooka Pot.

The brand will continue its social justice and community events, such as Outerspace, its partnered event with Gay Asstrology, which takes place every Wednesday at Oracle Tavern and The Queer Art Show & Poetry Night, which takes place every two months.

Couplet Coffee will continue to garner explosive growth and recognition through intentional retail partnerships. New locations include, Bumble Brew, Cafe Balzac des Arts (both locations), Players Cafe (Little Rock, AR and Edgewater, CO), The Oracle Tavern, Pop-Up Grocer Miami, and coming soon to Orchard Grocer NYC.

About Couplet Coffee

Founded by Gefen Skolink, Couplet Coffee, an LGBTQ+ and woman-owned lifestyle coffee brand, is aiming to make specialty coffee less pretentious and more community-focused. As the self-designated “chief gay officer,” Skolnick began curating the Couplet Coffee brand through the online community.

For More Information:

https://coupletcoffee.com