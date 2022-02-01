Gestalt Brand Lab Launches Comprehensive Re-Brand For Mamma Chia Promoting Inclusivity, Diversity And Empowerment

Mamma Chia is getting a fresh new look for 2022. Gestalt Brand Lab has completed a comprehensive re-branding project for the chia category innovator, completely refreshing the signature Mamma Chia ‘Goddess’ icon, updating the company color palette and developing all-new packaging for all products from Chia Seeds to Chia Beverages and Chia Squeeze pouches.

All of Mamma Chia’s offerings are now aligned under a master design aesthetic, created specifically to reflect the company’s dedication to celebrating inclusivity, diversity and body positivity. The modernized designs also aim to stand out on store shelves and leverage the brand’s longstanding equity with loyal consumers.

Updated product packaging will begin hitting store shelves and the Mamma Chia website next month and rolling out throughout the first half of 2022.

“For years, Mamma Chia has been one of the best functional products on the market with real benefits, but their branding and packaging wasn’t living up to the purposeful and intentional heartbeat of the company,” said Gestalt Brand Lab Managing Director Brian Munce. “Our new branding helps showcase their products to a much broader audience. But more importantly, it captures Mamma Chia’s mission to celebrate a world of inclusivity, diversity, body positivity, empowerment and joy,” said Munce.

Gestalt leveraged the brand’s powerful tagline ‘Seed Your Soul’ and gave the Goddess icon an updated, more natural and inclusive look — one that was more representative of Mamma Chia consumers and the company’s overall mantra of connecting with the hearts and minds of health-conscious souls. Founded in 2009 long before chia became an established superfood, Mamma Chia has always been committed to sharing the magic of chia through organic, plant-based beverages and snacks. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and Certified Women-Owned Business, the company has built a loyal following of consumers purchasing a variety of nourishing chia products both online and in stores.

As the company has continued to expand its product offerings, Mamma Chia Founder and CEO Janie Hoffman felt the time was right for a brand revolution. “For more than ten years, Mamma Chia has been on an incredible journey to nourish and uplift the souls of our communities. We’ve embraced the need for branding that is more inclusive and empowering, and Gestalt was the perfect partner to help bring our vision to life,” Hoffman stated. “In terms of aesthetic, this is a dramatic shift for our brand, but it’s a shift that better reflects our core values. We believe there’s a place for everyone at the Mamma Chia table and this rebrand has us feeling energized and revitalized for the journey ahead,” she said.

In addition to launching a new lineup of Goddess icons and color palette that corresponds with differing product lines and flavors, the Gestalt re-brand focused heavily on simplifying product packaging, concentrating on a few core, key messages such as prebiotic and keto-friendly and a beautiful and eye-catching look that will visually jump off store shelves and break through amongst countless other options.

“We took the approach of ‘less is more’ with this project and as a result the Mamma Chia product truly stands out from all others on the market with Goddesses that are empowering and uplifting,” said Gestalt Brand Lab Creative Director Chad Farmer. Gestalt worked with Mamma Chia to ensure that each product offering and its corresponding Goddess image would resonate with all kinds of consumers. “We have had wonderful feedback from our retail partners regarding the bold new look. It’s been humbling to hear such praise and a common belief is that every shopper can see themselves reflected by our diverse lineup of Goddesses,” added Mamma Chia President Sam Blankenship.

Moving into 2022, the company expects consumer tastes to continue to trend towards natural but convenient foods and beverages with a focus on post-lockdown health and wellness goals. Mamma Chia’s packaging updates will cater to those preferences with clean messaging and clear functionality.

“Through this comprehensive rebrand and updated packaging approach, we know consumers will continue to be drawn to the Mamma Chia message and find the right products to match their lifestyle and needs for 2022 and beyond,” added Hoffman.

ABOUT GESTALT BRAND LAB

Founded in 2019, San Diego-based Gestalt Brand Lab believes that the powerful sum of simple and emotional brand strategy, story and aesthetic creates deeper meaning for the whole, driving overall client success. Built with a team of branding and marketing veterans, this award-winning agency was named 35 on Agency Spotter’s Top 100 Best Brand Companies in 2022 and has completed campaigns for well-known companies across diverse industries, including Luna Grill Restaurants, Gaggenau, Grand Mariner, Jamba and more.

To learn more about Gestalt Brand Lab, please visit gestaltbrands.com.

ABOUT MAMMA CHIA

A category innovator and maker of the first-to-market Chia Beverage, Mamma Chia is a conscious and sustainable company dedicated to sharing delicious, nutrient-rich, plant-based beverages and snacks powered by chia. Mamma Chia was created in 2009 by Janie Hoffman, Founder and CEO, in her kitchen. Mamma Chia is a member of 1% for the Planet, a Certified B Corporation and a Certified Women-Owned Business and believes that business can be a force for good to uplift both the soul of our communities and the soul of the planet. Mamma Chia is available in grocery stores and natural food markets in the U.S. including Target, Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons and HEB. Mamma Chia is also available in Canada and other countries full of chia lovers. For more information and recipe ideas or to buy online, visit MammaChia.com and join our chia-loving community @MammaChia on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

For More Information:

https://www.mammachia.com