Golden Grail Tech Announces Hiring of National Beverage Sales and Distribution Expert With CBD Beverage Experience

Weston, Fla.— Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing has announced the hiring of Richard Moreland a beverage sales veteran who also has significant experience in the Hemp/CBD space.

Rich has over 30 years of experience in the beverage sales and distribution industry. He began his career with the Cotton Club Bottling Company in Cleveland, Ohio, a family owned and operated bottling company that manufactured and distributed its own brands along with other nationally recognized brands that included 7UP, Canada Dry, Schweppes, RC Cola, Snapple, Arizona Teas and Evian Water throughout the Midwest and eastern US marketing areas. As Regional Director of Sales, Rich oversaw the daily activities of seven (7) company owned distribution centers until the company was sold to American Bottling Company which is today known as the Dr. Pepper/Snapple Bottling Group.

Rich later became the VP of Sales and Distribution for Elite FX, Inc. the manufacturer and marketer of Celsius. During his tenure with Elite FX he implemented and managed the sales and distribution efforts of the Celsius brand, growing availability in excess of 31 states while developing a distribution network encompassing over 50 beverage distributors, wholesalers and brokers, including Anheuser Busch, Miller/Coors, Snapple and retailers such as; Publix, Walgreen’s, Winn Dixie, Raley’s, Albertsons, Circle K and more.

After his tenure with Elite FX, he began his introduction to the Cannabis, CBD, Hemp industry utilizing the knowledge, skills and experience gained while VP Sales & Distribution with VCC Brands. As VP of Sales & Distribution with VCC Brands, a fully vertical legacy California cannabis company, his responsibilities included building a national distribution network to support Subtle Tea w/Hemp CBD, managed and directed a team of 6 regional sales managers accountable for building distribution of cannabis products (Cannabis Quencher, 420 Bars, Venice Cookie Company) within California and Subtle Tea Hemp which he strategically introduced to markets accepting of CBD beverages.

In 2020 Rich founded Culture Wellness, a fully vertical CBD/Hemp company providing its customers the highest quality CBD/Hemp products including drinks, edibles, topicals, vaping and pet products via website sales, traditional DSD, direct to retail and private label development. To date, Culture Wellness has built its business and revenues on a customer foundation that reaches upwards of 10 US states, multiple distribution partnerships and international clients that includes one of the largest disposable vape manufacturers in the world.

At Golden Grail, Rich will be utilizing his experience both from the distributor and supplier sides of the industry. His 30 years in the beverage industry has given him a wealth of knowledge and relationships at every level of sales directly related to the beverage and CBD industries along with the ability to build a sales team that includes relationships with individuals sharing similar experiences in sales, distribution and marketing with companies leading in functional brands including Celsius, Red Bull, Alani, Poppi and Monster Beverage.

“I am very excited to bring my knowledge, experience and relationships to the Golden Grail Team as we begin production along with distribution and sales alignment of the current Golden Grail product portfolio. We will carve out a clear path for future products while staying true to the core mission of being fiscally responsible by focusing on manufacturing, sales, distribution and shipping efficiencies,. We will deliver results that bring both Golden Grail and its shareholders the highest value,” said Rich Moreland, National Sales Consultant, Golden Grail Tech.

“Bringing Mr. Moreland on board marks a huge benchmark for Golden Grail. We have officially entered into our sales phase of our business strategy. We now have five brands in the top growing categories – energy, bottled water, kids and functional/hemp, in less than one year. We’ve changed packaging to a long-term environmentally friendly choice, created the first and only, ‘Sketch Can’ for kids and now, we are ready to manufacture and sell. The company is hitting all its targets, while being fiscally responsible. We are in a great position with sophisticated and experienced management, to accelerate our growth with sales and distribution. We are confident Rich has all the experience, contacts and relationships to advance Golden Grail along with assisting the build out of our CBD brands,” said Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail Tech Beverages.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water, sparkling flavored water and bottled spring water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company’s focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

