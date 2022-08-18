Harmless Harvest Introduces Coffee & Tea Product Line

Harmless Harvest, the pioneer in organic, functional, plant-based premium food and beverage coconut products, is getting into the coffee and tea category with the debut of two new products: Harmless Harvest Single Origin Coffee with Organic Coconut Water and Harmless Harvest Yerba Mate with Organic Coconut Water. The new coffee and tea line will be available at Whole Foods Market locations in select regions starting this August 2022, offering a delicious and natural energy boost with the hydration benefits of coconut water and the refreshing, great taste of Harmless Harvest.

Harmless Harvest Single Origin Coffee with Organic Coconut Water offers a smooth and hydrating treat with energy from coffee plus the natural uplifting qualities of coconut water for a delicious pick-me-up that is perfect for a morning boost or for beating the afternoon slump. The brand’s new Yerba Mate with Organic Coconut Water features the antioxidant-rich benefits of the yerba mate plant while also providing natural hydration and electrolytes from coconuts, all with the crisp, superior taste Harmless Harvest is renowned for.

According to Heather Cutter, Chief Growth Officer at Harmless Harvest, “Market research allowed us to uncover that our consumers already identify our organic coconut water with feel-good, energizing moments. From a product innovation perspective, coffee and tea seemed like a natural category for us to move into both because the consumer demand was there and because our organic coconut water offers hydration from naturally occurring electrolytes in coconuts, something that’s unique in the ready-to-drink bottled coffee and tea space. We’re very pleased to expand our product portfolio into this category and continue to surprise and excite our fans.”

Harmless Harvest’s Coffee + Tea Products:

Offer the hydrating power of coconut water with naturally occurring electrolytes

Products include Harmless Harvest’s Organic Coconut Water that is never thermally pasteurized and is minimally processed to preserve fresh taste

Offer a range of caffeine levels to fit various energy needs

No added sugar

Certified Organic & Fair For Life

100% rPET bottles

Harmless Harvest Single Origin Coffee with Organic Coconut Water and Yerba Mate with Organic Coconut Water are available at select Whole Foods Market locations for a suggested retail price is $3.99 per 10 oz bottle.

For More Information:

https://harmlessharvest.com/