Honeydrop’s New Media Group to Premiere ‘Save the Bees’ Documentary at Mammoth Film Festival

Malibu, Calif. – Honeydrop, a lifestyle health and wellness brand offering consumers the benefits of raw honey infused in premium products, today announced that the short documentary produced by their newly formed media group entitled “BEE THE CHANGE” featuring beekeeper Paul Hekimian has been accepted to premiere at the 2022 Mammoth Film Festival on the weekend of February 3 in Mammoth Lakes, California. The documentary kicks off the announcement of Honeydrop’s long term partnership with Honeylove.org in which Honeydrop will be annually donating a portion of all sales to the foundation’s cause of Saving the Bees.

“I’m thrilled to have partnered with Honeydrop on this documentary which will cast a wider net about the importance of Saving the Bees and how we can all do our part in making a difference locally and globally. As I like to say, HoneyLove.org is the ‘Lorax’ of the Bees as they need a voice to help protect them or we would not ‘Bee’ here literally without them. Yay Bees!” Hekimian said.

Launched in 2021, Honeydrop’s Media Group is on a mission to create first class content promoting the brand’s message & image across all verticals of the entertainment industry through original storytelling that truly captivates the viewer. “BEE THE CHANGE” is the first of several projects to debut that Honeydrop’s Media Group has in development. The documentary stars renowned beekeeper Paul Hekimian, the Director of HoneyLove.org and is narrated by actress Sabina Gadecki & country music star Tyler Rich.

“’BEE THE CHANGE’ felt like the perfect stepping off point for the Honeydrop Media Group. It’s an entertaining documentary which highlights a cause that our company has supported from the start and a mission that all of us should care about, SAVING THE BEES,” said President of Honeydrop’s Media Group, Lane Cheek. “We wanted to bring important knowledge in a fun and engaging way to make the biggest impact for our environment in partnership with HoneyLove.org. Too often the message of these crucial causes gets lost due to stale content that leaves the audience bored and disengaged. The purpose of this documentary is to leave the viewer positively motivated.”

About Honeydrop, Inc.

Honeydrop is an active lifestyle brand made with the highest quality ingredients with the goal of supporting your healthy lifestyle while trying to leave the planet a better place than how we found it. Honeydrop’s cold-pressed lemonades are never heated, made with just a drop of raw honey, and contain just 4g of sugar & 16 calories per bottle. Honeydrop has also recently launched a new line of Manuka Honey infused lip balms this fall with plans of more product expansions in coming months. Additionally, we support our most important friends, the honeybee, by providing a portion of proceeds from every product purchased to our friends at Honeylove.org to help SAVE THE BEES.

About HoneyLove.org

HoneyLove is a Los Angeles based 501(c)3 non-profit conservation organization with a mission to protect the honeybees by educating our communities and inspiring new urban beekeepers. We at HoneyLove believe that the city is the last refuge of the honeybee. Our home gardens are generally free of pesticides, and in cities like Los Angeles, there is year-round availability of pollen and nectar for the honeybees!

For More Information:

https://honeydrop.com/