Jamulogy Launches Plant-Based Jamu Herbal Tonic in the U.S.

Los Angeles – Jamulogy, a new line of herbal ready-to-drink beverages inspired by the Indonesian tradition of Jamu, has just launched in the United States of America via Amazon. Its four unique products – Tamarind Jamu, Passionfruit Jamu, Apple Cider Jamu, and Garlic Ginger Jamu – are made with turmeric, ginger, garlic, and other herbs and spices known for their health benefits.

The brainchild of 26-year-old Vanessa Techapichetvanich, Jamulogy is a Bangkok-based health and wellness F&B startup that aims to modernize and promote the 1,300-year-old art of Jamu to the world in the form of convenient bottled drinks.

Originating from the island of Java in Indonesia, Jamu is a form of traditional Indonesian medicine that employs local herbs and ingredients such as ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, lime, honey, and more. While sometimes prescribed in pill and powder forms, Jamu is most commonly consumed as herbal drinks sold by street vendors.

Being of Indonesian-Thai origin, Vanessa spent her childhood years in Indonesia and considers it part of her heritage. “My grandmother had been diagnosed with severe sciatica, and doctors had told her she might never walk again,” she says. “So she started taking Jamu regularly, in addition to exercise and improving her diet. Now she’s in her late 70s and even more active than I am!”

Each of Jamulogy’s products is 100% plant-based and made from herbs and spices with many health-boosting benefits. “I would recommend Tamarind Jamu for aiding digestion and cleansing the gut, Passionfruit Jamu for a morning pick-me-up, Apple Cider Jamu for the anti-inflammatory benefits of its extra spicy ginger, and Garlic Ginger Jamu for boosting immunity to flus and colds.”

Vanessa wishes to emphasize that Jamulogy’s herbal beverages are neither juices nor teas. “Making each drink is actually quite complicated and involves several processes, including brewing certain ingredients at just the right temperatures. It isn’t as easy as simply cold-pressing. This is to ensure authenticity to the traditional formulas.”

But authenticity does not preclude the need for innovation. “Jamu drinks are known for being very bitter. We’ve strived to make ours pleasant-tasting, as well as incorporating other healthful ingredients such as tamarind, apple cider vinegar, and garlic.” Vanessa has changed her recipes over 100 times in order to perfect her products.

Jamulogy will also be launching a new line of 100% vegan beverages in summer 2022.

Veganism has been one of the fastest-growing lifestyle trends in the States for close to two decades. A survey conducted by Ipsos Retail Performance revealed that the number of people following plant-based diets rose a whopping 300% between 2004-2019, to just over 9.7 million Americans today.

“There’s clearly a huge demand for healthier alternative foods and beverages, particularly from traditional non-Western sources. Green tea and kombucha have grown from trends to staples, and I believe Jamu has the potential to achieve the same level of popularity,” says Vanessa.

The company has recently been accepted into the SPACE-F program, a FoodTech startup accelerator by the National Innovation Agency of Thailand. Vanessa plans to use this opportunity to grow the brand, to conduct further R&D and improve on her products’ nutritional benefits, and particularly to expand distribution in the USA.

Jamulogy is currently available in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong. With its U.S. launch, Vanessa is now actively seeking Stateside distributors and resellers. In the meantime, Americans can now order its healthy and delicious bottled Jamu drinks online from Amazon.com.

About Jamulogy

Jamulogy was founded in late 2020 by Vanessa Techapichetvanich along with her mother, Jane Techapichetvanich. While Vanessa handles operations and product R&D, Jane focuses on building an empowering culture for its Jamulogists and staff. Based in Bangkok, Jamulogy has established a market presence for its Jamu-based herbal beverages in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong prior to entering the U.S.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkjamulogy.com/