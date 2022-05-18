Jelly Belly Introduces Chocolate Flavored Sparkling Water

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.— At the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago next week, May 24-26th, Joffer Beverage Company will continue Jelly Belly Candy Company’s history of innovation by bringing more fun and unique flavors to the sparkling water category.

Jelly Belly Sparkling Water is introducing a flavor experience like no other sparkling water on the market. Chocolate! Yes, it sounds way too good to be true, but it is true. You can now satisfy your chocolate cravings with zero calories, zero sugar, zero sweeteners and indulge in Jelly Belly Chocolate Sparkling Water guilt free.

Jelly Belly Sparkling Water quenches thirst with only two ingredients, carbonated water and natural flavors. The inspiration for this new flavor came from working on an idea for the Christmas season. “We were trying Hot Chocolate – another iconic Jelly Belly flavor sold seasonally, but when we tried it, we all started laughing and looking at each other smiling as it tasted so, so good” recalled Justin Joffer, a co-founder of Joffer Beverage Company. “We thought, wow, we have to bring this out to the market all year long. Chocolate is just the beginning of several new, super fun and iconic Jelly Belly flavors that we will be launching with our new B2B website for candy stores and specialty shops who already feature all of these fun flavors in jelly beans”.

The new business to business website will also debut at the show along with a whole new line of 16 oz. single serve cans. The eight packs are of course the grocery channel’s standard fare, but what’s really fun about the single serve line is that we can truly have a flavor for everyone. Customers can choose their favorites for a custom flavor experience to stock their refrigerators rather than the same old boring lemon or lime flavors found on most sparkling water aisles.

Joffer Beverage Company will be sampling all of their fun flavors like Juicy Pear, French Vanilla, Orange Sherbet, Very Cherry, Pina Colada, Watermelon, Pink Grapefruit and Lemon Lime at the Jelly Belly Candy Company Booth #10748. The new Chocolate Flavor 16 oz. Single Serve cans will start shipping in July, but no worries, this chocolate doesn’t melt, although it does taste the best when it is served ice cold.

The suggested retail price of Jelly Belly Sparkling Water single serve 16 oz. cans is between $1.79 to $2.99 and eight packs usually retail from $4.99 to $7.99 depending up on the retailer.

“We are super excited about this year’s Sweets and Snacks Expo. Last year Delish.com pegged us as the second hottest new item at the show and we think that with the release of a Chocolate Flavored Sparkling Water at a candy show, what could possibly get any better than that?” comments Andy Joffer, co-founder of Joffer Beverage Company and Vice President of Customer Relations with Jelly Belly Candy Company.

