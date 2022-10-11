Jove Named the Official Water of the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship on Golf Channel

Boca Raton, Fla. – Jove today announced a partnership with Notah Begay III (NB3) Jr. Golf National Championship as the exclusive water for the 2022 season and beyond. This marks the premium alkaline water company’s first partnership with a golf organization.

The exclusive partnership includes a comprehensive media plan consisting of broadcast visibility on the Golf Channel, email marketing, on-site footprint activations, and digital and social media activations. Additionally, Jove is extended invitation to exclusive events, where the brand will provide hydration, including the all-boys and all-girls championships in November and the practice rounds/sponsors day. Jove will be offering the players and parents the chance to learn more about their water and will provide them with special offers to purchase.

“Jove is honored to embark on this partnership with Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship supporting an amazing, top-notch youth golf organization,” says Tammy Hobbs, Jove’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to sharing Jove with the incredible competitors as well as the entire NB3 community as they experience Jove’s Deep Hydrating benefits to support a healthy lifestyle.”

“We look forward to this exciting partnership with Jove,” says Dan Crowther, Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship, Managing Director. “Jove supports our mission to provide junior golfers the opportunity to be recognized amongst the best from all parts of the country. We are excited to provide our junior athletes and fans a product that keeps them hydrated, feeling great both on and off the golf course.”

About Jove

Jove is a new premium Alkaline water disrupting the premium water category with its ACH Technology® (Advanced Cellular Hydration) that is clinically shown to provide proper skin and cellular hydration in support of healthy, vibrant living. Jove¯ is infused with an exclusive patented liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity and is then charged with an abundance of electrons, a primary source of energy. This combination of science and nature has led to the creation of the smooth and refreshing taste of Jove¯. Jove bottles and caps are 100% recyclable., Jove has partnered with TerraCycle to support the responsible use of plastic and cleaning of our oceans. Jove¯ is currently available in-store at all Publix, Giant Company , Earth Fare and online at Amazon. Follow @drinkjove on Instagram and Facebook. For more information, visit drinkjove.com.

About Notah Begay III Jr Golf National Championship

The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship is in its third year and aims to grow the game of golf by providing a platform for players to compete against the best juniors in the Country in a true, open qualifying series. The National Championship will be televised on Golf Channel in prime time that will be airing over 2 hours of broadcast time for the boys and girls separately for the first time ever. These players will have a chance to be recognized on a platform like no other increasing the chances to #getNOTAHced by college coaches around the country.

The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship is open to boys and girls ages 10-18 who will compete in one of the age categories: Boys 16-18; Boys 14-15; Boys 12-13 & Boys 10-11; Girls 16-18; Girls 14-15; Girls 12-13 and Girls 10-11. For more info contact info@jgnc.org or contact the NB3 office at 407-675-4567.

For More Information:

http://www.drinkjove.com/