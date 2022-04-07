Minor Figures Becomes B Corp Certified

The brand revolutionizing oat m*lk and the way consumers drink coffee, Minor Figures is thrilled to announce it is now a B Corp Certified Company – an official recognition of the social and environmental ethos that has guided the company from the beginning. Minor Figures is now one of just 4,856 B Corps globally and is proud to be among the ranks of companies setting the new standard for the way business should be done.

Awarded by the non-profit organization, B Lab, the B Corp Certification is more than just a sustainability label. It’s also a movement, with the collective goal of transforming the global economy to benefit people, communities, and the planet (the ‘triple bottom line’). Minor Figures is now one of a select number of B Corp Certified, 100% Carbon Neutral companies across the world.

Minor Figures General Manager (North America), Christopher Jordan says, “We believe our values are aligned with our customer’s values and those of the coffee community, we have a responsibility to address climate change as a business. Minor Figures was founded on a passion for sustainability, which led us to become carbon neutral in 2020, and B Corp Certification is the continuation of our commitment to support and innovate around people, planet and profits.”

As a carbon neutral company, Minor Figures offsets 100% of its carbon emissions by investing in carbon credits which are used to support carbon removal projects. This year’s projects – Shade Grown Coffee Project, Nicaragua, Bamboo Aforestation Project, Nicaragua, and Chinchiná River Forestry Project, Colombia – work to restore biodiversity, reforestation, and support local communities, particularly those most directly affected by climate change.

The leaders in coffee innovation are making some big strides, but know this is just the beginning of the journey – B Corp helps the company draw its own roadmap towards becoming a better company. When people see the B Corp Certification, they can feel confident knowing that they’re supporting a company that has made a commitment to treat business as a human enterprise and will continue to do so as long as it sticks around.

Minor Figures Sustainability Manager, Thibault Guenat says, “It’s fantastic to officially be joining the B-Corp community after 22 months of work, and exciting to be able to work together with other B-Corps on shared challenges. Businesses can be a force for good and Minor Figures embodies that aspiration.”

“The next certification cycle will take place in 3 years and until then we’ll continue to ask ourselves the difficult question: ‘how can we be better?’”

About Minor Figures

Minor Figures is an innovative coffee company that makes 100% plant-based products for coffee lovers, baristas, and a better planet. Minor Figures Oat M*lk is served in the best specialty coffee shops in the world and their line of canned oat latte’s and teas bring the coffee shop to you. The company has quickly grown from its humble beginnings in an East London microbrewery and can now be found in over 40 countries, igniting the global coffee industry with sustainability, creativity, and individuality at the center of everything they do. All Minor Figures products are plant-based, dairy-free, and contain no refined sugar.

About B Corp Certification

To achieve B Corp status, Minor Figures provided documentation demonstrating its policies and practices pertaining to its mission, ethics, accountability, and transparency. The company had to verify how it contributes to employees’ financial, physical, professional, and social well-being. Think: everything from how it pays its people and its retirement programs to its health and safety practices and the training it offers. The assessment also looks at how the company contributes to the economic and social well-being of the communities in which it operates and, of course, how it measures its environmental impact. This covers the climate and water, at both its production sites and that of its suppliers.

