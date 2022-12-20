MIXOLOSHE Launches Six New Products

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.— MIXOLOSHE, a category defining, female-founded beverage brand helping you drink less alcohol, announces the release of six new products that boast all of the party and none of the booze.

The brand, which launched with three cocktail-inspired soft seltzers earlier this year, is founded by famed entrepreneur Kristina Roth. “I want people to feel good and have fun. Just because you want to pass on alcohol doesn’t mean you can’t party,” shares Kristina Roth, founder of MIXOLOSHE. “I want everyone to have an option for a great cocktail. I personally don’t drink alcohol anymore, and I’ve found that good non-alcoholic drinks are scarce and most mocktails feel exactly that—fake.”

Full of flavor and functionality, MIXOLOSHE’s line of soft seltzers and non-alcoholic spirits are a game changer in the non-alcoholic category, while also serving as a great building block for a healthy cocktail. Low in sugar and on calories but not on fun, you won’t even know these seltzers and spirits are missing alcohol.

Blueberry Gin & Tonic, Cosmic Bitter Spritz and Orange Old Fashioned join the existing line up of beach party inspired drinks. The original flavors, Mango Chili Crush,Tropical Smoky Margarita and Southern Pineapple Smash have all been reformulated; with each spunky and colorful 12 ounce can now containing only 50 calories, less than nine grams of sugar and five clean ingredients.

Additionally, MIXOLOSHE is rolling out three non-alcoholic spirits to build better tasting non-alcoholic or low ABV cocktails with. Coming soon in Gin, Whiskey and Tequila, each 750 ml bottle contains only five clean ingredients and no artificial colors or sodium benzoate.

“Like many I’m becoming increasingly aware of the effects alcohol has on my mental and physical health and on my productivity,” adds Roth. “For those who want to be social drinkers without the hangover and bad decisions, I made MIXOLOSHE for you.”

All products can be purchased from the brand’s website as well as from Amazon beginning January 1, 2023. The MSRP for the soft seltzers is $29.99 per 12 pack and the MSRP for the non-alcoholic spirits is $29.99 per 750 ml bottle. Wholesale and on premise pricing is also available.

About MIXOLOSHE

MIXOLOSHE is a female-founded line of non-alcoholic seltzers and spirits that are formulated to taste and smell boozy without the booze. Whether you’re booze-free forever or just for the night, these drinks are the perfect inclusive answer to an age old question—what are we drinking? High in flavor and low in calories, MIXOLOSHE packs a party into every can of soft seltzer and bottle of non-alcoholic spirits. With a mission and ingredients that are anything but fake, the brand offers booze-free cocktail alternatives that taste like the real thing. Party tonight with no regrets tomorrow.

For More Information:

https://mixoloshe.com/