Odyssey Partners With Presence Marketing, Launches in 800 Publix Supermarkets

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Odyssey Wellness LLC, a leading sparkling mushroom energy beverage brand, announced the start of a new prominent partnership with Presence Marketing, the US’s largest natural and organic CPG brokerage service provider. Odyssey also announced they are now available in over 800 Publix Supermarkets across the southeastern region of the US.

Odyssey plans to leverage Presence market-ready services to bolster their omnichannel strategy as they continue to rapidly gain market share across the US. Presence offers a suite of marketing services for emerging brands such as brand content creation, category and data insights, distribution consultation, website support, and go-to-market planning and execution.

“We at Presence are very proud to be representing Odyssey in the Conventional and Natural Grocery channels. We see a very bright future for the brand and are excited to leverage our relationships on their behalf,” said Karen Farrell, VP of Brand Services.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Presence Marketing, an organization who has helped numerous natural products brands succeed in the marketplace. We greatly look forward to utilizing Presence’s breadth of expertise and we plan to explore various avenues for powerful collaboration, “says Scott Frohman, Founder and CEO of Odyssey Elixir.,

Presence has worked with a multitude of natural products brands spanning different categories and stages of growth. Their diverse experience in the natural products space positions them well to help Odyssey continue to build momentum and brand recognition at the shelf.

“We are grateful to Publix for the opportunity for Odyssey to launch in over 800 stores and we’re off to a very successful start. Our relationship with Presence will support merchandising in Publix and other major retailers as we scale up to bring on more stores planned for 2023,” said Frohman.

About Presence Marketing

Presence is the country’s leading natural and organic CPG broker and service provider that supports emerging values-driven brands in the space through a multitude of retail, wholesale, and other manufacturer services. Presence was founded with the mission to elevate brands that embody an environmentally conscious ethos with the goal of taking care of the planet and its people. The company has over 30 years of successful brand partnerships that have grown sales and recognition within both natural and conventional CPG channels.

About Odyssey Wellness LLC

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., Odyssey Wellness LLC manufactures an emerging functional energy beverage with an omni-channel distribution model. Their innovative and exotic-flavored functional mushroom elixirs are powered by nootropic and adaptogenic 8:1 fruiting body extracts of Cordyceps and Lion’s Mane and 85mg of natural caffeine from green tea. They deliver real functional benefits, are low carbs and most of all; are delicious and unique in both the undetectable taste of mushrooms and effect. They’re rich in beta-glucans and other active compounds to provide holistic support that boosts energy, focus and mood.

